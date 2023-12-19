Stagwell (STGW) Announces Investor Breakfast at CES and Presentation at Needham Growth Conference in January

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced two upcoming investor events in January 2024:

  • CES Breakfast Meeting: Craig-Hallum's Research Analyst, Jason Kreyer, will host Stagwell for an investor breakfast at CES from 8:30-10:00am on Wednesday, January 10th. The breakfast will feature executives from several Stagwell business units, touching on topics including digital transformation, key trends in media buying, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and more. Email [email protected] to request an invitation. Space is limited.
  • Needham Growth Conference: Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be hosting 1x1 meetings and participating in a fireside chat on Jan. 17, 2024, from 2:15-2:55 PM ET. To register, click here

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

