Stagwell (STGW) Celebrates Lions from 72andSunny, Assembly, Forsman & Bodenfors, and Buentipo Anchor at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, celebrates its agencies 72andSunny, Assembly, and Forsman & Bodenfors, which took home top honors at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. Collectively, Stagwell's agencies and its global affiliate partner Buentipo Anchor captured 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 10 Bronze Lions along with over 40 shortlists for other agencies including Activista, Anomaly, Colle McVoy, Doner, GALE, HUNTER, KWT Global, and Unreasonable Studios.

Stagwell congratulates Mastercard on winning the Grand Prix for Creative Data in partnership with Assembly, formerly Brand New Galaxy, and McCann Poland for the "Room for Everyone" initiative. Assembly's digital commerce unit, as Mastercard's technology partner, created the UI/UX, managed development, and supplied analytics for the campaign's core tool WhereToStart.com, which helps Ukranian entrepreneurs find the best location to run their businesses, based on data that reveals where the greatest chance of success lies.

"While SPORT BEACH captivated attendees at Cannes Lions, our agencies captivated the juries. I'm proud to celebrate our agencies' strong showing at Cannes, marked by our first Grand Prix since 2019," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "The awarded work exemplifies our core strengths in technology-led marketing and helping brands gain ground with innovative approaches to earned influence. We thank our clients for their enduring trust in our agencies and their collaboration in pushing the frontiers of creativity and technology."

Cannes awarded Lions to:

"Anthem" from Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) and 72andSunny, which won a Bronze Entertainment Lion for Gaming.

from Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) and 72andSunny, which won a Bronze Entertainment Lion for Gaming. "Heart Surgeon's Cookbook" from Getinge and Forsman & Bodenfors, which won a Bronze Pharma Lion.

from Getinge and Forsman & Bodenfors, which won a Bronze Pharma Lion. "Imagine with Petacos" for Poker Beer from Buentipo Anchor, a Stagwell global affiliate network partner, which won one Silver Lion in Design and four Bronze Lions in Brand Experience & Activation, Design, Direct, and Outdoor.

for Poker Beer from Buentipo Anchor, a Stagwell global affiliate network partner, which won one Silver Lion in Design and four Bronze Lions in Brand Experience & Activation, Design, Direct, and Outdoor. "Room for Everyone" for Mastercard by McCann Poland with Assembly as technology partner, which won 1 Grand Prix for Creative Data, 2 Gold Lions in Creative Strategy and Direct, 1 Silver Creative B2B Lion, and 1 Bronze Creative Effectiveness Lion.

for Mastercard by with Assembly as technology partner, which won 1 Grand Prix for Creative Data, 2 Gold Lions in Creative Strategy and Direct, 1 Silver Creative B2B Lion, and 1 Bronze Creative Effectiveness Lion. "The Table Read" for NFL from 72andSunny, which won 2 Bronze Lions in Entertainment for Sport and Social & Influencer.

