Meta to Showcase Meta Quest and Ray-Ban Meta; Diageo Returns with the Official Sport Beach Cocktail – the "Don Julio Paloma"; and More Partners Sign on to Deliver Premier Brand Experiences at Sport Beach

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today a new roster of athletes and brand partners confirmed to activate at Sport Beach 2024 (June 17-20), the flagship sports business destination at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Cannes Lions).

Stagwell adds 10 athletes and 10 brand partners to SPORT BEACH 2024 roster. Post this Stagwell (STGW) Drafts Newest Picks for Sport Beach 2024: Joe Burrow, Roberto Carlos, Myles Garrett, Alex Honnold, Chad 'OchoCinco' Johnson, Chloe Kim, Patrick Mouratoglou, Shannon Sharpe, Mikaela Shiffrin and JuJu Watkins to Attend

Quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow; former Brazilian soccer player Roberto Carlos; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett; professional climber Alex Honnold; former NFL wide receiver Chad "OchoCinco' Johnson; American snowboarder and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim; tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou; former American football player and sports television personality Shannon Sharpe; 7-time World Champion skier, philanthropist, and businesswoman Mikaela Shiffrin; and American college basketball player JuJu Watkins will participate in featured programming and appearances.

"Now more than ever, athletes are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in sport – and the smartest brands are there to meet them," said Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu. "We look forward to bringing our athletes and brand partners together in year two of Sport Beach, where they'll once again redefine what it means to build meaningful connections that drive business, fandom, and culture."

Athletes

Joe Burrow (football) – A star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe has solidified himself as one of the NFL's best. Following a successful career at LSU , which included a 2019 National Championship, Joe was awarded the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Entering the NFL as the #1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Joe has gone on to set numerous franchise records in his first four seasons with the Bengals, and helped lead the team to an appearance in the 2022 Super Bowl. He was also named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year that season. Off the field, Joe is passionate about giving back to the communities that have fostered his growth, and launched The Joe Burrow Foundation, which focuses on addressing the issues of food insecurity and childhood mental health.

(football) – A star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe has solidified himself as one of the NFL's best. Following a successful career at , which included a 2019 National Championship, Joe was awarded the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Entering the NFL as the #1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Joe has gone on to set numerous franchise records in his first four seasons with the Bengals, and helped lead the team to an appearance in the 2022 Super Bowl. He was also named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year that season. Off the field, Joe is passionate about giving back to the communities that have fostered his growth, and launched The Joe Burrow Foundation, which focuses on addressing the issues of food insecurity and childhood mental health. Roberto Carlos (soccer) – Widely regarded as the greatest left-back of all time, Roberto Carlos , across the course of his 25 year career, recorded 3 Champions League and 4 La Liga triumphs alongside the greatest prize in football; the World Cup for his national side, Brasil. After a successful spell with Brazilian side Palmeiras, Roberto left for Europe where he played in Spain , Turkey and Russia .

(soccer) – Widely regarded as the greatest left-back of all time, , across the course of his 25 year career, recorded 3 Champions League and 4 La Liga triumphs alongside the greatest prize in football; the World Cup for his national side, Brasil. After a successful spell with Brazilian side Palmeiras, Roberto left for where he played in , and . Myles Garrett (football) – Myles is an American football defensive end for the Cleveland Browns and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played college football at Texas A&M , where he received unanimous All-American honors in 2016, and was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft. Garrett has been named to five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

(football) – Myles is an American football defensive end for the Cleveland Browns and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played college football at , where he received unanimous All-American honors in 2016, and was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft. Garrett has been named to five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Alex Honnold (climbing) – Alex is widely recognized as the most accomplished and daring rock climber of his generation, gaining national attention for his free solo ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park , immortalized in the Academy Award®-winning documentary Free Solo. This monumental feat solidified his status as a superstar of the climbing community. Beyond climbing, Honnold is known for his humility, environmental advocacy, and philanthropy aimed at preserving climbing areas and promoting access to the outdoors. Whether conquering towering cliffs or advocating for conservation causes, he continues to push the boundaries of human potential, inspiring others to reach new heights in their own lives.

(climbing) – Alex is widely recognized as the most accomplished and daring rock climber of his generation, gaining national attention for his free solo ascent of El Capitan in , immortalized in the Academy Award®-winning documentary Free Solo. This monumental feat solidified his status as a superstar of the climbing community. Beyond climbing, Honnold is known for his humility, environmental advocacy, and philanthropy aimed at preserving climbing areas and promoting access to the outdoors. Whether conquering towering cliffs or advocating for conservation causes, he continues to push the boundaries of human potential, inspiring others to reach new heights in their own lives. Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson (football) – Famously known for changing his last name to Ochocinco in 2006, Chad Johnson was drafted 36th overall in the 2001 NFL draft. Fans worldwide quickly embraced his vibrant personality and playmaking ability, making him one of the most prominent figures in sports. Throughout his 11 year NFL career, he earned six Pro-Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors and was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor in 2023. On the heels of his playing career, Chad transitioned into entertainment, where his compelling storytelling ability captivated audiences globally. He served as a lead analyst for Fox Sports during the 2022 World Cup and co-hosted Inside the NFL on CW this past NFL season. In addition, he partnered with Shannon Sharpe to create Nightcap, a sports podcast that perfectly encapsulates culture. Nightcap recently won a Webby Award for the Best Sports Podcast.

(football) – Famously known for changing his last name to Ochocinco in 2006, was drafted 36th overall in the 2001 NFL draft. Fans worldwide quickly embraced his vibrant personality and playmaking ability, making him one of the most prominent figures in sports. Throughout his 11 year NFL career, he earned six Pro-Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors and was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor in 2023. On the heels of his playing career, Chad transitioned into entertainment, where his compelling storytelling ability captivated audiences globally. He served as a lead analyst for Fox Sports during the 2022 World Cup and co-hosted Inside the NFL on CW this past NFL season. In addition, he partnered with to create Nightcap, a sports podcast that perfectly encapsulates culture. Nightcap recently won a Webby Award for the Best Sports Podcast. Chloe Kim (snowboarding) – The 2022 Winter Olympics cemented Chloe as the female face of both snowboarding and action sports when she became the first female in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. Most recently, Chloe has continued to break records including earning her seventh gold medal at the 2024 X Games where she became the first woman to land a 1260 in a competition. Chloe has been featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list, TIME's 100 list, and TIME's 30 Most Influential Teens list (three years in a row), as well as the cover of Time Magazine, Shape, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN Magazine. Chloe cofounded Togethxr, a media platform geared towards elevating and amplifying the voices and stories of female athletes and now serves on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

(snowboarding) – The 2022 Winter Olympics cemented Chloe as the female face of both snowboarding and action sports when she became the first female in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. Most recently, Chloe has continued to break records including earning her seventh gold medal at the 2024 X Games where she became the first woman to land a 1260 in a competition. Chloe has been featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list, TIME's 100 list, and TIME's 30 Most Influential Teens list (three years in a row), as well as the cover of Time Magazine, Shape, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN Magazine. Chloe cofounded Togethxr, a media platform geared towards elevating and amplifying the voices and stories of female athletes and now serves on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Patrick Mouratoglou (tennis) – Legendary tennis coach of Serena Williams and current coach of Danish star Holger Rune, Patrick is widely recognized as one of the most influential and respected coaches of the 21st century. With 10 Grand Slams titles, 4 Coach of the Year awards, 39 coaching singles titles, 2 Olympic medals, and over 40 players who have reached the Top 100 under his instruction, Patrick knows how to succeed. Voted into the Top 50 most influential people of France by Vanity Fair, his hard work and passion speak for itself.

(tennis) – Legendary tennis coach of and current coach of Danish star Holger Rune, Patrick is widely recognized as one of the most influential and respected coaches of the 21st century. With 10 Grand Slams titles, 4 Coach of the Year awards, 39 coaching singles titles, 2 Olympic medals, and over 40 players who have reached the Top 100 under his instruction, Patrick knows how to succeed. Voted into the Top 50 most influential people of by Vanity Fair, his hard work and passion speak for itself. Shannon Sharpe (football and media) – Former American football player and sports television personality known as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. After retiring from football, Shannon transitioned to a successful career in sports broadcasting and in 2021 co-founded the award-winning Cognac brand Le Portier .

(football and media) – Former American football player and sports television personality known as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. After retiring from football, Shannon transitioned to a successful career in sports broadcasting and in 2021 co-founded the award-winning Cognac brand . Mikaela Shiffrin (skiing) – A native of Edwards, Colo. , Mikaela is the greatest skier of all time. Despite being only 28 years old, Mikaela holds the most World Cup wins (97) of any male or female alpine skier in history. Mikaela was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for her dominance in her sport, her philanthropic work with organizations such as Protect Our Winters, and her authentic connection with her audience when it comes to topics like mental health, the importance of family, and her openness about what it takes to be at the top of one's craft.

(skiing) – A native of , Mikaela is the greatest skier of all time. Despite being only 28 years old, Mikaela holds the most World Cup wins (97) of any male or female alpine skier in history. Mikaela was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for her dominance in her sport, her philanthropic work with organizations such as Protect Our Winters, and her authentic connection with her audience when it comes to topics like mental health, the importance of family, and her openness about what it takes to be at the top of one's craft. JuJu Watkins (basketball) – JuJu is an American college basketball player for the USC Trojans . She graduated from Sierra Canyon School in her hometown of Los Angeles , where she was ranked as the number one recruit in her class by ESPN and earned national high school player of the year honors. The All-American shooting guard led her team to their first NCAA Elite Eight in 30 year and has scored the most points as a freshman in NCAA history.

Brand Partners

Business Insider , a new Sport Beach partner and publisher of business, technology and innovation journalism, will bring its CMO Insider Breakfast to Sport Beach on June 18 to engage chief marketing officers in dynamic discussions exploring how brands leverage experiences and cultural moments to build authentic connections.

, a new Sport Beach partner and publisher of business, technology and innovation journalism, will bring its CMO Insider Breakfast to Sport Beach on to engage chief marketing officers in dynamic discussions exploring how brands leverage experiences and cultural moments to build authentic connections. The Chicago Bulls is a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 38 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across Chicago .

is a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 38 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across . Diageo , a global leader in premium drinks with over 200 brands and sales in nearly 180 countries, returns as a premier partner of Sport Beach. The "Don Julio Paloma" will be the official cocktail of Sport Beach 2024 and be served throughout the week. Sport Beach attendees will be able to sip on this refreshing cocktail of tequila, grapefruit soda, lime, and a hint of sweetness as they soak up the sun and enjoy the ultimate beach vibes.

, a global leader in premium drinks with over 200 brands and sales in nearly 180 countries, returns as a premier partner of Sport Beach. The "Don Julio Paloma" will be the official cocktail of Sport Beach 2024 and be served throughout the week. Sport Beach attendees will be able to sip on this refreshing cocktail of tequila, grapefruit soda, lime, and a hint of sweetness as they soak up the sun and enjoy the ultimate beach vibes. Epidemic Sound has transformed the soundtracking experience for global brands and professional creators, with an expansive catalog of world-class music and sound effects that's seen and heard over 2.5 billion times a day around the globe. Providing a direct license model that comes with all rights included and next-generation soundtracking tools, Epidemic Sound empowers creators to unlock more feeling in everything they create and share their stories with the world. Epidemic Sound continuously enriches its world-class catalog of music by teaming up with artists, composers, and producers to create tracks spanning all genres, while supporting them financially and creatively.

has transformed the soundtracking experience for global brands and professional creators, with an expansive catalog of world-class music and sound effects that's seen and heard over 2.5 billion times a day around the globe. Providing a direct license model that comes with all rights included and next-generation soundtracking tools, Epidemic Sound empowers creators to unlock more feeling in everything they create and share their stories with the world. Epidemic Sound continuously enriches its world-class catalog of music by teaming up with artists, composers, and producers to create tracks spanning all genres, while supporting them financially and creatively. La Fete debuted in 2019 as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. In 2021, the company introduced a limited-release white wine - La Fête du Blanc - which became a permanent addition to the portfolio in 2022, and in 2023, La Fête du Rouge was introduced. According to Circana, La Fête du Rosé was the fastest-growing luxury imported rosé label of 2021 and is now the #3 luxury imported rosé brand in the US. In January 2022 , 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (CP3) became an equity partner in the company. Since its inception, the company has donated a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to various programs that send underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences and organizations focused on creating opportunities for the BIPOC community in the wine and spirits industry. All La Fête Wines are produced in partnership with the prestigious winemakers of Château Saint-Maur, one of only 18 Cru Classé estates in Provence, situated in the iconic Gulf of St. Tropez. For more information or to purchase online, please visit LaFeteWine.com.

debuted in 2019 as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. In 2021, the company introduced a limited-release white wine - La Fête du Blanc - which became a permanent addition to the portfolio in 2022, and in 2023, La Fête du Rouge was introduced. According to Circana, La Fête du Rosé was the fastest-growing luxury imported rosé label of 2021 and is now the #3 luxury imported rosé brand in the US. In , 12-time NBA All-Star (CP3) became an equity partner in the company. Since its inception, the company has donated a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to various programs that send underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences and organizations focused on creating opportunities for the BIPOC community in the wine and spirits industry. All La Fête Wines are produced in partnership with the prestigious winemakers of Château Saint-Maur, one of only 18 Cru Classé estates in Provence, situated in the iconic Gulf of St. Tropez. For more information or to purchase online, please visit LaFeteWine.com. LoopMe , the technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes, joins Sport Beach as a new partner. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

, the technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes, joins Sport Beach as a new partner. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Meta joins Sport Beach for the first year to provide the ultimate sports experience. Attendees will step into a transformed space with Meta Quest to play Pickleball with a friend or sit courtside at an NBA game. During Open Play, guests will be able to try on the next-gen smart glasses for Ray-Ban Meta and capture life's best moments to share on Instagram and Facebook. Learn more at www.meta.com and get ready to play on Sport Beach.

joins Sport Beach for the first year to provide the ultimate sports experience. Attendees will step into a transformed space with to play Pickleball with a friend or sit courtside at an NBA game. During Open Play, guests will be able to try on the next-gen smart glasses for and capture life's best moments to share on Instagram and Facebook. Learn more at www.meta.com and get ready to play on Sport Beach. Octillion , now a Premion and Tegna company, and founded in 2019 by Gabe and Tina Greenberg , was purpose built to support streaming advertising for local and mid-market advertisers. As a Sport Beach partner, Octillion will highlight their patent pending technology to insert into live sports at the channel level. Octillion is a platform as a service company (PaaS) powering the planning, buying, attribution and optimization tools for local and mid-market advertisers and agencies utilizing their proprietary tech stack. As the first and only TAG/TrustNet certified transparent CTV/OTT solution for local advertisers, Octillion's technology stack is founded on the principles of data and business ethics, and transparency powering the future of for local by local advertising for video, CTV, audio, digital, DOOH and more.

, now a Premion and Tegna company, and founded in 2019 by , was purpose built to support streaming advertising for local and mid-market advertisers. As a Sport Beach partner, Octillion will highlight their patent pending technology to insert into live sports at the channel level. Octillion is a platform as a service company (PaaS) powering the planning, buying, attribution and optimization tools for local and mid-market advertisers and agencies utilizing their proprietary tech stack. As the first and only TAG/TrustNet certified transparent CTV/OTT solution for local advertisers, Octillion's technology stack is founded on the principles of data and business ethics, and transparency powering the future of for local by local advertising for video, CTV, audio, digital, DOOH and more. Recess Pickleball will run the Sport Beach Pickleball tournament for the second year. Inspired by the childhood nostalgia of time spent on the playground, Recess Pickleball is a celebration of good old-fashioned fun. Launched in 2021 by childhood friends Maggie Brown and Grace Moore , Recess creates high-quality paddles, clothing and accessories that are built for play, in an array of aesthetic designs that are as approachable as pickleball itself. Backed by tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, our mission is to bring that wholesome Recess feeling to people of all ages, encouraging them to take a break, have some fun, and play.

will run the Sport Beach Pickleball tournament for the second year. Inspired by the childhood nostalgia of time spent on the playground, Recess Pickleball is a celebration of good old-fashioned fun. Launched in 2021 by childhood friends and , Recess creates high-quality paddles, clothing and accessories that are built for play, in an array of aesthetic designs that are as approachable as pickleball itself. Backed by tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, our mission is to bring that wholesome Recess feeling to people of all ages, encouraging them to take a break, have some fun, and play. Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

For the full roster of leaders, innovators, and cultural influencers joining Sport Beach 2024, visit sportbeach.com.

To learn more about partnership opportunities on the ground at Sport Beach, reach out to [email protected] for more information. Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.