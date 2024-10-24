Stagwell (STGW) Expands its Global Affiliate Network with the Additions of Free Practice, Keelbone and SponsorForce

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added Free Practice (Spain), keelbone (United States) and SponsorForce (Japan) to its Global Affiliate Network to bolster full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients worldwide.

Through its Global Affiliate Program, Stagwell provides full-service capabilities worldwide ensuring clients receive best-in-class service and solutions tailored to their priority markets.

Free Practice, keelbone, and SponsorForce join Stagwell's Global Affiliate Network to bolster full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients worldwide.

By joining Stagwell's affiliate program, Free Practice, keelbone and SponsorForce build on the foundation Stagwell's 70+ agencies deliver for 4,000 clients around the globe every day.

A deeper look at each of the new affiliate's capabilities:

Free Practice – Spain

Free Practice is an ideas focused, interdisciplinary creative setup rooted in global contemporary culture. With an office in Málaga, Spain and representing clients worldwide, Free Practice provides forward-thinking ideas, creative strategy, creative direction and production management from concept to execution for a wide range of project types – primarily brand campaigns and experiences (physical and digital).

"Free Practice is very excited to join Stagwell's affiliate program and tap into the network's extensive global resources, advanced technologies, and diverse network of talent," said Creative Director and Co-Founder of Free Practice Daniel Whiteneck. "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to enhance the breadth of our creative offerings. Together, we will elevate the quality and reach of our work and continue to help our clients creatively navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic marketplace."

keelbone – United States

keelbone is the executive-level brand and business strategy practice for leaders seeking to transform their business through the power of brand. A nod to the essential bone for flight, keelbone delivers the essential brand thinking that shapes ownable expressions and experiences that lead to greater growth and momentum. With a global perspective and a deep understanding of diverse categories, keelbone partners directly with the c-suite to drive impact at the right altitude. keelbone is proud to be brand partner to a range of enterprises, from Fortune 500s to fresh ventures. Its current roster covers biotech to financial services, Cannabis to connected fitness, beauty to food delivery.

"keelbone creates powerfully-clear and cohesive thinking that serves as the heart of brand, and with Stagwell, our partners have the muscle they need to soar. We're excited to be working with the very best in the industry, across all disciplines, to build off the strategies we craft for clients," says John Swan, cofounder and principal at keelbone.

SponsorForce – Japan

SponsorForce is an innovative sports sponsorship digital community, focusing on establishing closer connections between rights holders, sponsors, agents, and professionals globally. Headquartered in Tokyo, and franchises and operational partners in Singapore, India, Germany and China.

"We like to think of SponsorForce as the 'Tinder for sponsorship', our goal is to completely transform the way brands and sports rights holders connect. We use AI to make the sponsorship process faster, smarter, and a lot more transparent, and we're looking forward to having Stagwell's support on that mission." Says Shoto ZHU, founder and CEO of SponsorForce.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Media contact:

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.