STAGWELL'S (STGW) ASSEMBLY EUROPE APPOINTS DAN ROBERTS HEAD OF SEARCH & E-COMMERCE

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly announced today the appointment of Dan Roberts as Head of Search & E-Commerce in Europe. As the Head of Search and E-Commerce, Roberts will drive the European agency's digital marketing initiatives, elevating brands to new heights in the digital landscape. Roberts will lead a team of 60+ individuals and report directly to Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams.

Roberts joins Assembly with over 12 years of experience at global network agencies, including Dentsu and GroupM.
Roberts joins Assembly with over 12 years of experience at global network agencies, including Dentsu and GroupM. He most recently served as the Head of Paid Search at Wavemaker, where he redefined product and accelerated search maturity. Collaborating closely with Google, Roberts spearheaded the adoption of Performance Max and other pioneering AI-driven ad formats. Roberts has garnered several impressive accolades during his tenure, such as the Drum Search Awards "Rising Star" in 2015. He was also named one of Google's Top 20 Search Specialists and one of the most influential people in the UK for Paid Search by Adthena.

"I am excited to join Assembly as the Head of Search & E-commerce across Europe at a pivotal moment when search is being rapidly transformed by advancements in artificial intelligence. I am eager to use my expertise to help shape the future of search and e-commerce," said Roberts. "I'm excited to create an agile, forward-thinking, data-driven product proposition for the agency and our clients; powered by a perfect blend of human talent and AI to maximize performance. I want to define a new standard in the industry, and Assembly is the perfect place for me to do that."

Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams adds, "Dan has a unique approach to driving performance and is dedicated to blending human talent with responsible AI that will make a real difference for our clients. As we continue evolving as an agency and adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape, Dan will play a pivotal role in our success."

Roberts' appointment is effective October 2023.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com. 

Media Relations Contact:
Jess Santini, VP, Global Marketing
[email protected]    

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

