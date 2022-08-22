Stahl Criminal Defense Lawyers Earn Best Lawyers® in America, and Founder Robert Stahl has Receives Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Designation

WESTFIELD, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Given his extensive experience in representing high profile clients who face severe charges, Robert G. Stahl has earned the respect and confidence of both clients and fellow lawyers. These lawyers provided the highest peer feedback earning Mr. Stahl Best Lawyers' "Criminal Defense: White-Collar Lawyer of the Year Award" in Newark, NJ. Every year, this highly coveted, peer reviewed organization bestows only one "Lawyer of the Year" award in a given geographic and practice area, rigorously selected based on the lawyer with the highest peer feedback.

Robert Stahl, Esq. designated "Lawyer of the Year" Criminal Defense: White Collar Crime, Newark NJ

Robert Stahl has been an active member of criminal defense legal communities of NJ, NY, and federally for over 30 years. The Supreme Court of NJ has certified Robert Stahl as a Certified Criminal Trial Attorney. Stahl is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, composed of the best of the trial bar from the U.S. and Canada, whose fellowship is restricted to experienced trial lawyers who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.

Mr. Stahl brings a deep knowledge of how prosecutors and attorney generals organize cases, based on his six years of working in the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

"I am honored to have both my law firm be listed by Best Lawyers® 2023 listing of The Best Lawyers in America, and to be personally awarded the "Lawyer of the Year" designation for Criminal Defense," Stahl said. "This is a singular honor, as the award is based on my reputation in the legal community. Lawyers are not required, or allowed to pay a fee for this recognition," he adds.

For the last ten years Mr. Stahl has been honored as a Tier 1 rated Criminal Defense: White-Collar lawyer in The Best Lawyers in America®. The rating is currently based on 13 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

Additional honors and awards include:

Martindale-Hubbell's AV Preeminent rating for legal ability and ethical standards, from 2000 – Present

The Best Lawyers in America , from 2012 – Present

The National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers, 2013 – Present

Selected as Super Lawyer in White Collar Criminal Defense, 2007 – Present

New Jersey's Top Rated Lawyers / Legal Leaders 2018 – Present

New Jersey's Top Rated Lawyers / Legal Leaders 2018 – Present

Director's Award, U.S. Department of Justice, 1996

For more information, contact Mr. Stahl at [email protected], or call (908) 301-9001. Stahl Criminal Defense Lawyers are proud to announce its founder Robert G. Stahl's selection as Best Lawyers® 2023 Criminal Defense White Collar Crime "Lawyer of the Year" in Newark NJ.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.

About Stahl Criminal Defense Lawyers

Stahl Criminal Defense Lawyers successfully defended hundreds of individuals targeted by investigations or formally accused of state and federal crimes. The firm successfully defended individuals and companies charged by federal and state authorities for white-collar crimes including Insider Trading/Securities Fraud, Healthcare Fraud, Money Laundering, Drug Crimes, Domestic Violence, Tax Crimes, and more. Founded in 1997, the firm's criminal defense attorneys have more than 70 years of combined criminal law experience for both defense and prosecution, providing invaluable experience on both sides of criminal matters. Contact the firm by email [email protected], online www.stahlesq.com, or phone 908-301-9001 for NJ and 212-755-3300 for NY.

