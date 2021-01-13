Stainless Steel 18/10 Spoons & Forks Modern Flatware Set Receives Accolades on Amazon

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribal Cooking is happy to report almost 800 ratings to date for its stainless steel 18/10 spoons and forks modern flatware set on Amazon. With an excellent overall rating, customers are impressed with the durability, sturdiness and value for money of the flatware set.

The company views home cooking as a labor of love, a way to bring friends and family closer together over a delicious meal. With that in mind, Tribal Cooking set out to make top-notch kitchen tools accessible to all home cooks. "At Tribal Cooking, our mission is to provide cooks from all walks of life with user-friendly and cost-effective kitchen products that can facilitate small and large kitchen tasks. Nothing makes us happier than hearing that one of our products has made your life in the kitchen a bit easier and more enjoyable," says the senior spokesperson for the company.

The premium, versatile kitchen silverware set contains all the essential cutlery required for formal and informal dining, with four salad forks, soup spoons, butter knives, dinner forks and dinner spoons each. Its sleek, polished, and minimalist design is well suited to all kitchen, table setting and dinnerware decor styles.

The brand uses 18/10 stainless steel, the most commonly used grade of stainless steel worldwide because of its excellent corrosion resistance; it can withstand corrosion from most oxidizing acids. It is also easy to sanitize with its high heat tolerance, making it an ideal material for kitchen and food applications. 18/10 stainless steel is known for its durability and sturdiness; it is highly resistant to rust, bending, and general wear and tear. "You can either wash this flatware by hand using soap and water or toss them in the dishwasher for an even faster clean-up," the company suggests.

Amazon customers are raving about the modern flatware set for its elegance and functionality. "I got this set of silverware to replace an old set. We are moving across the country, so I gave away all our old silverware and ordered these in their place. There are four pieces of spoon, fork, knife, salad fork, and soup spoon, so it is meant for small, intimate gatherings. These were perfect for my roommate and I since it is just the two of us. The metal is very strong, and it does not bend when you push down on it. They are lightweight without feeling flimsy. I really like how they are plain because our entire apartment was designed to be very modern and minimalistic. If we ever decide to have dinner parties, we will definitely order another set to expand the cutlery number. Overall great set for its price point!"

One of Amazon.com's most-trusted, top-rated sellers in the U.S., Tribal Cooking took the Amazon marketplace by storm in 2020 with the release of its premium home and kitchen items. With several dozen products ranging from cutting boards, chopsticks, silverware, and other accessories, it has established itself as a rising star through fast Amazon Prime shipping, excellent product quality, and extremely responsive customer service. Those interested in learning more about the Tribal Cooking lineup should visit https://tribalcooking.com/.

