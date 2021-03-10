STAINMASTER Announced As Official Flooring Sponsor For AKC Televised Events

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to announce STAINMASTER® brand as the official flooring sponsor of AKC televised events.

"We are thrilled to have this new relationship with STAINMASTER®," said Dennis. B. Sprung, President and CEO, AKC. "At our shows, we have large quantities of dogs and having a flooring that is not only safe for dogs, but also has dog friendly benefits, makes for a better experience for our dogs and our exhibitors. We also look forward to sharing the STAINMASTER® brand with our constituency and dog owners everywhere."

As a sponsor, STAINMASTER® will be featured in the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin Broadcast. The brand will also be featured in AKC's televised shows for the ESPN networks including AKC Fastest Dogs USA, AKC Agility Premier Cup, AKC National Agility Championship, NADD Premier Cup and AKC Flyball National Championship. STAINMASTER® will also be a sponsor of five AKC Meet The Breeds Events in 2021.

"We are excited to be the official flooring sponsor of the American Kennel Club. The AKC's ability to connect with and educate millions of dog owners nationwide gives us an unparalleled opportunity to share the STAINMASTER® PetProtect® carpet promise that it is the ideal foundation for pet-friendly adventures," Maggie Bidlingmaier, President of INVISTA Performance Solutions. "We all believe that our dogs are our family and belong right by our sides. STAINMASTER® PetProtect®'s multiple pet and human friendly benefits, along with its promise, makes this sponsorship a perfect match.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



About STAINMASTER

The STAINMASTER® brand is a leader in home comfort and dependability and offers an extensive portfolio of home products that hold up to everyday life. The STAINMASTER® brand revolutionized the carpet industry in 1986 with a stain-resistant technology never before available in carpet. Current innovations include carpet, tile, vinyl and other products that enhance the way we live in our homes. Today, STAINMASTER® products continue to help keep homes looking and feeling new because they're constructed with lasting, high-quality materials and innovative designs. For more information, visit STAINMASTER.com or Facebook.com/STAINMASTER.

