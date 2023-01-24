Stair lift market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global stair lift market size is estimated to grow by USD 252.51 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%. North America will account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stair Lift Market 2023-2027

Global stair lift market - Five forces

The global stair lift market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global stair lift market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global stair lift market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (straight and curved) and end-user (residential, healthcare, and others).

The straight segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A straight stair lift provides a straight path from one level to another and has a rail that can be customized to fit the length of the stairs. Most stair lifts have a chair that is designed to rotate at the top for a safe exit. Such features will drive the growth of the straight stair lift segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global stair lift market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global stair lift market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the strong presence of key players, the growing awareness regarding safe patient handling, and high healthcare expenditure will drive the growth of the regional market. Vendors are adopting various market strategies, such as M&A and partnerships with distributors, to strengthen their market presence. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region.

Download a sample report

Global stair lift market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing prevalence of disabilities is driving the stair lift market growth.

is driving the stair lift market growth. Diseases and conditions such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures can lead to disabilities, especially mobility-related impairments.

Thus, the growing prevalence of mobility-related disabilities will increase the demand for stair lifts.

The geriatric population is more prone to disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis. It is also more likely to experience spinal cord injuries.

These factors will further propel the growth of the global stair lift market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing investment in developing countries is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India , China , Indonesia , Brazil , and Argentina are expected to drive the adoption of stair lifts in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare facilities.

, , , , and are expected to drive the adoption of stair lifts in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare facilities. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of medical services and capabilities, which compelled governments to accelerate investments in the healthcare industry.

The construction of new healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, will create opportunities for the installation of new stair lifts.

These factors, in turn, will support the growth of the global stair lift market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Pricing risk in certain markets may impede the stair lift market growth.

may impede the stair lift market growth. Fluctuations in prices are generally caused by several factors, such as short-term variations in demand, a shortage or surplus supply of products, uncertainty in local economic conditions, import-related regulations, and intense competition.

End-users need to spend on equipment cost, installation cost, maintenance cost, and purchase of related accessories.

In addition, the motors for operating stair lifts should be replaced after every 10 years.

These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this stair lift market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stair lift market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the stair lift market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stair lift market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Stair Lift Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the artificial lift systems market size in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.24 billion. This artificial lift systems market forecast report extensively covers segmentations by application (onshore and offshore) and type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and others).

The tail lift market size is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (cantilever lifts, slider tail lifts, tuck away lifts, and column lifts) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Stair Lift Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 252.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., Electra Taamal, Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a, Harmar Mobility LLC, HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH, Lifeway Mobility, Otolift Stairlifts Ltd., Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., Prism UK Medical Ltd., Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Secom Co. Ltd., Stannah Group of Co., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd., and TK Elevator GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stair lift market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global stair lift market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Straight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Straight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Straight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Straight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Straight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Curved - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Curved - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Curved - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Curved - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Curved - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Exhibit 112: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc.

Exhibit 115: Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Electra Taamal

Exhibit 118: Electra Taamal - Overview



Exhibit 119: Electra Taamal - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Electra Taamal - Key offerings

12.6 Harmar Mobility LLC

Exhibit 121: Harmar Mobility LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Harmar Mobility LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Harmar Mobility LLC - Key offerings

12.7 HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH

Exhibit 124: HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH

Exhibit 127: Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Otolift Stairlifts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Otolift Stairlifts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Otolift Stairlifts Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Platinum Stairlifts Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Platinum Stairlifts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Platinum Stairlifts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Platinum Stairlifts Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Prism UK Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Prism UK Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Prism UK Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Prism UK Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Savaria Corp.

Exhibit 142: Savaria Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Savaria Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Savaria Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Savaria Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Secom Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Secom Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Secom Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Secom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Secom Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Stannah Group of Co.

Exhibit 150: Stannah Group of Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Stannah Group of Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Stannah Group of Co. - Key offerings

12.16 SUGIYASU Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: SUGIYASU Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SUGIYASU Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SUGIYASU Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio