StairBusters Joins Lifeway Mobility

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Mobility is pleased to announce that it has invested in the assets of Accessible Home Automations, LLC, doing business as StairBusters.com, which has been a leading provider of accessibility solutions for people with mobility challenges throughout Western Pennsylvania for over 20 years.

StairBusters is a certified dealer of stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, residential elevators, ramps, overhead lifts and bath safety equipment that improves their clients' wellbeing and independence. In addition to offering affordable consumer financing and rental programs, they are a participating provider in various Veterans Administration, state, county and agency funding programs. To learn more about StairBusters, visit www.stairbusters.com.

Andrew McKowan Sr., the company founder, together with his son Andy Jr. and their experienced team, will continue in their current roles with StairBusters.

Andy Sr. said, "For over 20 years the StairBusters family has helped our community members stay in the homes they love by offering safe, effective and low-cost accessibility options. Whether injury, illness, or the natural aging process, we assist in finding the best equipment and solutions tailored to each of our customer's needs. Our mission has always been, and will continue to be, providing extraordinary customer care with dignity. As a family operation, we look forward to Lifeway's marketing programs, operating systems, and capital resources to build quickly on our combined goals."

Lifeway Mobility President Paul Bergantino is excited to welcome StairBusters to the Lifeway team. "Andy Sr. is truly an accomplished veteran—of both the military and the accessibility industry," said Bergantino. "Their success in building a leading lift business through tireless customer service fits nicely with the Lifeway model. It will be exciting to support their growth!"

StairBusters will continue to serve customers throughout Pennsylvania and bordering areas of Ohio, New York and West Virginia from its locations:

SW PA, Ohio, W.VA

1046 Ekastown, Road

Saxonburg, PA [16001]

724-353-3360

NW PA, Upstate NY

2022 Filmore Ave. #26

Erie, PA 16506

814-520-5421



Lifeway Mobility is an accessibility solutions provider serving California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, southern New Hampshire, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Lifeway Mobility offers a full selection of accessibility and safety equipment for people with mobility limitations, including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, elevators, ramps, transfer lifts, and bath safety solutions. To learn more about Lifeway Mobility, visit: www.lifewaymobility.com.

