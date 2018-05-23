Stairway to Success: Not an Option for Students With Physical Limitation, Observes Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain things in life can be too easily taken for granted. Easy mobility, whether by the power of automotive vehicles or an individual's own two legs, is something that most people simply go about their day with. Perhaps they might have the occasional thought of what it would be like to have to get around if they had a physical disability. But for as many as 1 in 5 people with physical disabilities and limitations, it's something they always have to be aware of. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that assists people in applying for income-driven repayment plans for student loans by phone or over the computer, understands that higher loan amounts may have to be taken out to achieve the same academic success as non-disabled students.

While college institutions that provide federal funding are required to offer equal opportunities to disabled students, students may find some college campuses that are not fully equipped with proper walkways, lifts, or have the proper space in classrooms for people with physical limitations. Physical disabilities often already come with their hefty cost of equipment so that the individual can move about without the need of an aid. If they attempt to attend a college that was not built or redesigned with people with physical disabilities in mind, it can be discouraging or even impossible. For students who have to go out of their way to a college that can properly accommodate them, the costs can rise dramatically. Travel costs and potentially higher tuition costs could require taking out larger student loans. With so many things posing a struggle for a physically impaired student to have to work around, financial or otherwise, it can be incredibly frustrating for them.

"A photographic spot a lot of people love to have for their graduation photos is on the steps that lead to the main buildings of their colleges. But for people who have trouble navigating stairs, or those who can't at all, those stairs that everyone loves are something they have to figure out how to work around just to get to class on time," sympathizes Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

With obstacles such as financial difficulties on top of inadequate architectural designs for people with physical disabilities, college may seem too much of a hassle. Some physically impaired individuals may have tried to take out student loans to help them work around some of the struggles such as attending a school that may have the proper accommodations but may be further away and more costly. Whatever reasons someone may have had for taking out student loans, they can become a burden upon the borrower for reasons outside of their control. An income-driven repayment plan can potentially help make payments more manageable. The repayment plan for student loans centers around personal information such as family size and income to find a payment that's more manageable.

"Ameritech Financial can assist people in applying for income-driven repayment plans over the phone, so their financial burden may be relieved a little, and there is no worry of traveling to get that assistance," said Knickerbocker.

