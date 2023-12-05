Stairwell Announces Cloudflare Integration Offering DNS Analysis for Malware Research

News provided by

Stairwell, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stairwell, a recognized innovator in the cybersecurity space, unveiled the launch of a new integration between Cloudflare's lightning-fast DNS resolver and Stairwell's automated malware analysis capabilities.

A no-cost offering built upon Cloudflare's lauded 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver, the Cloudflare + Stairwell integration combines the internet's fastest, privacy-first DNS service with an added layer of both automated and researcher-driven malware analysis powered by Stairwell.

Eric Foster, VP of Business Development at Stairwell, said, "This integration adds Stairwell's incredible machine-driven automated malware and threat analysis, along with a human overlay of the Stairwell Threat Research team, to provide additional insight and research on emerging threats for users of the Cloudflare-powered Stairwell DNS service. We believe in Cloudflare's mission to help build a better internet, and this solution can help."

The integrated service offering will aid in identifying malicious software and malicious activity in the networks that utilize the solution. While currently in a private rollout phase, organizations and individuals interested in this Cloudflare DNS resolver with the Stairwell malware analysis integration are encouraged to contact Stairwell for further details.

About Stairwell
Stairwell, recognized on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, is at the forefront of redefining threat detection and response. Through innovative automation of key facets of security operations, incident response, and threat hunting, Stairwell delivers the tools organizations need to detect the previously undetectable, and stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.

For press inquiries: press@stairwell.com

SOURCE Stairwell, Inc.

Also from this source

Stairwell and 360 SOC Announce Partnership, Uplifting the Cybersecurity High Ground

Stairwell and 360 SOC Announce Partnership, Uplifting the Cybersecurity High Ground

Today, Stairwell and 360 SOC, industry leaders in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that...
Stairwell unveils enhanced threat detection for Citrix with general availability of Stairwell for NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway appliances

Stairwell unveils enhanced threat detection for Citrix with general availability of Stairwell for NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway appliances

Stairwell, a leading cybersecurity company redefining threat detection and response, announces the general availability of Stairwell's advanced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.