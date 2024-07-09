Stairwell Bolsters Executive Team with Appointment of Joe DeBlasio as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a cyber resilience company and provider of AI-powered threat detection and incident response platform, today announced the appointment of Joe DeBlasio as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. Joe will spearhead efforts to refine sales processes and drive strategic planning across all sales activities.

"With malware constantly evolving to evade the latest detection techniques, enterprises continue to find themselves at a disadvantage," said Mike Wiacek, founder and CEO of Stairwell. "Stairwell was founded on the principle of evasion-resistant architecture to give enterprises an advantage they never had before. Joe's proven track record of building and executing growth strategies will be pivotal in bringing the Stairwell advantage to every enterprise."

Stairwell's evasion-resistant architecture allows enterprises to quickly detect cyber attacks that evade other security offerings. With AI-powered real-time analytics, the Stairwell platform instantly applies and derives new learnings from all executables and related artifacts an organization has ever encountered, even those that have been deleted. The cloud-based platform provides unparalleled insights into historical data as well as current and potential malware threats.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining the Stairwell team," said DeBlasio. "Stairwell has amazing technology and its evasion-resistant architecture offers unique value to enterprises. The combination of technology, extraordinary leadership team, and my passion for success made this a perfect opportunity."

Over the past two decades, Joe has dedicated his career to accelerating sales at both high-growth startups and established brands. He held leadership positions at Identity and Access Management, FinTech, and IT services providers - some of which were acquired by industry leaders such as Okta, One Identity and IBM. Most recently, Joe led the GTM and Americas sales strategy for a leading IAM solution provider.

About Stairwell

Stairwell is the leading cyber resilience company. Stairwell's award-winning platform detects modern evasive cyber threats, continuously improves enterprise cyber defenses, and applies the latest threat detection innovations at scale. Surpassing the limitation of legacy detection and response solutions, which are easily evaded, rely on static logs, and offer no first-hand historical analysis, Stairwell's AI-powered platform is built on evasion-resistant architecture, analyzes empirical data, and provides a complete history of all programs, good and bad, across all time.

