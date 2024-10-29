Stairwell, Defending Digital Campaigns Partner to Fortify Security of America's Campaigns

DDC will offer powerful Stairwell platform to political campaigns regardless of political affiliation to detect and investigate cyberattacks that threaten their security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell , a cyber resilience company and provider of an AI-powered threat detection and incident response platform, today announced a partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) , a nonprofit, non-partisan and non-aligned C4 organization that provides free or low-cost cybersecurity resources to political campaigns on both sides of the aisle. Under this partnership, DDC is making the Stairwell platform available to eligible organizations, such as federal political campaigns, so they can ensure campaign integrity and provide reassurance to the public that their campaigns are safe and secure from cyberattacks and interference.

"Our partnership with Stairwell advances our mission to defend U.S. campaigns from attacks and interference," said Michael Kaiser, president and CEO of DDC. "With Stairwell, we have added a cybersecurity tool that gives organizations high visibility into the threat landscape across their organization. We are grateful for Stairwell's commitment to join the effort to protect campaigns."

Threat actors — specifically sophisticated nation-state actors — have been known to target U.S. election infrastructure to access sensitive campaign information or to influence elections, making cybersecurity a top priority. Traditional tools like endpoint detection and response (EDR), which focus on identifying and addressing security threats at the endpoint level, have served to provide some protection. But nation-state actors have been known to design their attacks around EDRs, leaving election infrastructures that rely solely on EDRs vulnerable to cyber threats.

Unfortunately, the high cost of cybersecurity has put any effective defenses that could be used in addition out of reach financially for many federal candidate committees and campaigns and national party committees. By offering the Stairwell platform at no or low cost through DDC, these organizations not only can afford to take advantage of additional cybersecurity, they can feel confident in comprehensive threat detection that will bolster their defenses.

A threat detection and incident response platform, Stairwell was built to swiftly detect, comprehend and respond to threats. It finds all instances of a threat, its variants — even the most distantly related variants — and contemporaneously related suspicious files. And, with Stairwell's new Run-to-Ground feature, organizations have a tool that reduces time spent on complex threat analysis and incident response work from days to mere seconds.

"With the 2024 U.S. Presidential election right around the corner, doubts about cybersecurity are bubbling up once again, undermining public confidence in the future outcome," said Mike Wiacek, founder and CEO, Stairwell. "Through this partnership, DDC and Stairwell take steps to allay those fears with tools that go beyond what EDRs can do. Ours is a tool that is designed to prevent evasion by even the most sophisticated nation-state actors."

For more information about the Stairwell platform, please visit https://stairwell.com .

About Stairwell

Stairwell is the leading cyber resilience company, and provider of AI-powered threat detection and incident response platform. Stairwell's award-winning platform detects modern evasive cyber threats, continuously improves enterprise cyber defenses, and applies the latest threat detection innovations at scale. Surpassing the limitation of legacy detection and response offerings, which are easily evaded, rely on static logs, and offer no first-hand historical analysis, Stairwell's platform is built on evasion-resistant architecture, analyzes all executables/artifacts, and provides a complete history of all programs, good and bad, across all time.

About Defending Digital Campaigns:

DDC is a nonprofit C4, nonpartisan and non-aligned organization providing access to free cybersecurity products, services and information. DDC's founding members and board include the former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, as well as former senior officials at the NSA and DHS, and the tech industry. DDC works with the world's leading technology vendors to make their services available directly to campaigns in addition to providing education for campaign professionals. DDC was granted special permission by the Federal Election Commission to operate under this model, providing all campaigns — regardless of party — with the support they need within the limits of campaign finance law. For more information about DDC and its work, visit https://defendcampaigns.org/

Press contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Stairwell, Inc.