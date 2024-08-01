Stairwell Unveils Industry's Most Comprehensive Threat Analytics Capability

New feature reduces malware investigation from hours to mere seconds

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a cyber resilience company and provider of an AI-powered threat detection and incident response platform, today announced the availability of Run-To-Ground (RTG) capability. The addition of the latest innovation to the Stairwell platform delivers comprehensive threat detection and incident response benefits not previously possible.

"Integrating Stairwell into our security operations has been a game-changer for Groq," said Paul Watson, CISO of Groq. "Their innovative 'Run-To-Ground' approach has not only accelerated our threat response times but also enhanced the accuracy and confidence of our threat hunting efforts. By providing a comprehensive view of the entire threat landscape, including related files that might have otherwise flown under the radar, Stairwell has become an indispensable tool in our arsenal, empowering us to respond to threats more effectively and protect our organization with greater certainty."

When a Detection Team triages an alert from security tools, they often rely on brittle indicators like hashes and hostnames. These indicators may be searched in logs, but such searches are never truly comprehensive. With RTG, a single hash from a detection platform like EDR is instantly analyzed across the enterprise's entire history. Stairwell's preservation of all executable files allows our Variant Discovery technology to expand investigations from brittle indicators into file similarities. This is designed to find all instances of a threat, its variants, and contemporaneously related suspicious files, performing weeks of Incident Response work in seconds, multiple times per day.

"The Cybersecurity industry has long sought a solution that enables teams to deliver true business outcomes - security, safety, and reliability. But all too often, those teams end up triaging and dealing with the threat of the day," said Mike Wiacek, Co-founder and CEO of Stairwell. "RTG combines several Stairwell innovations into an intuitive interface, enabling team members of all experience levels to perform tasks that previously required the expertise of seasoned security professionals. This capability allows complex threat analysis and incident response work to be completed in seconds, providing visibility and insights that were once only accessible to the most experienced experts."

RTG is currently being rolled out to all Stairwell customers and is available at no additional cost.

Stairwell is the leading cyber resilience company, and provider of AI-powered threat detection and incident response platform. Stairwell's award-winning platform detects modern evasive cyber threats, continuously improves enterprise cyber defenses, and applies the latest threat detection innovations at scale. Surpassing the limitation of legacy detection and response offerings, which are easily evaded, rely on static logs, and offer no first-hand historical analysis, Stairwell's platform is built on evasion-resistant architecture, analyzes all executables/artifacts, and provides a complete history of all programs, good and bad, across all time.

