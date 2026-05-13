STAK Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

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STAK Inc.

May 13, 2026, 16:05 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAK Inc. (the "Company" or "STAK") (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025. 

Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, "The first half of fiscal year 2026 reflects continued execution of our strategy amid evolving market dynamics. Driven by increase in both order volumes and pricing of our specialized oilfield vehicles, revenues grew to $19.2 million, representing an 13.41% year-over-year increase. This performance reflects growing market recognition of our solutions and sustained demand momentum across our core product lines. Gross profit remained stable at $5.2 million, demonstrating the resilience of our business model as we continue to scale. During this period, we continued to prioritize product development, increasing research and development expenses by 2.69% to $1.6 million, aligned with the stage and scale of our new equipment development."

Mr. Jiang continued, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to our existing business strategy, with a clear focus on translating our blueprints into effective execution, measurable performance, and tangible operational achievements. Building on the progress we have made, we will continue to prioritize innovation, optimize our product mix, and expand our international presence. By balancing growth initiatives with operational discipline, we believe STAK is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary 

  • Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 
  • Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2026. 
  • Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 
  • Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results 

Revenues 

Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in order volumes and increase in sale prices of specialized oilfield vehicles, partially offset by the decrease in demand for sales of specialized oilfield equipment.

Cost of Revenues 

Cost of revenues was $14.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 18.99% from $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in cost was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume for specialized oilfield vehicles.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin 

Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026 and 2025. The gross profit remained steady mainly due to the decrease in unit profit margin was offset by an increase in sales volume.

Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increase in production cost of newly developed vehicles and the Company's promotional sales policy to expand the market.

Operating Expenses 

Total operating expenses were $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

  • Selling and marketing expenses were $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 13.76% from $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company's management team's direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditure. 
  • General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 27.27% from $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was attributable to the increase in professional fees of $0.7 million and was offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $0.5 million.
  • Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 2.69% from $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in research and development expenses is mainly driven by the stage and scale of the Company's equipment development.

Net Income 

Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

Financial Condition 

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million as of June 30, 2025. 

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.03 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. 

About STAK Inc. 

STAK Inc. is a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specific production and maintenance equipment. The Company designs and manufactures oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, then collaborates with qualified specialized vehicle manufacturing companies to integrate the equipment onto vehicle chassis, producing specialized oilfield vehicles for sale. Additionally, the Company sells oilfield-specialized equipment components, related products, and provides automation solutions. Its vision is to help oilfield services companies reduce costs and increase efficiency by providing the cutting-edge integrated oilfield equipment and automation solutions service. Its mission is to become a powerful provider for the niche markets of specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.stakindustry.com/ir/

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact: 

STAK Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected] 

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao 
Phone: +1-646-932-7242 
Email: [email protected] 

STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




As of


December 31,
2025

June 30, 2025

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,923,399

$

1,022,625

Accounts receivable, net

2,980,649


1,988,785

Inventories

18,313,220


17,018,217

Advances to suppliers

771,306


562,473

Amounts due from a related party

-


87,472

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,869,325


2,783,842

Total current assets

25,857,899


23,463,414









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

274,938


293,023

Intangible assets, net

2,003,067


2,022,918

Right-of-use assets, net

47,843


74,562

Deferred tax assets

790,723


785,700

Other assets

369,816


114,888

Total non-current assets

3,486,387


3,291,091









Total assets

$

29,344,286

$

26,754,505









Liabilities and shareholder's equity
















Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

2,465,645

$

3,722,525

Deferred revenues

744,094


1,164,334

Amounts due to related parties

70,695


30,222

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,140,148


1,116,014

Short-term borrowings

7,568,889


5,636,831

Operating lease liabilities, current

-


73,530

Income tax payable

1,967,290


1,692,519

Total current liabilities

13,956,761


13,435,975









Non-Current liabilities:







Long-term borrowing

428,994


418,784

Total non-current liabilities

428,994


418,784









Total liabilities

$

14,385,755

$

13,854,759









Commitments and contingencies
















Shareholder's equity







Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
75,000,000 shares authorized; 4,010,349 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,
respectively)

4,010


4,010

Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,200,000 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,
respectively)

9,200


9,200

Additional paid in capital

12,157,104


12,157,104

Statutory reserve

672,402


672,402

Retained earnings

2,141,804


324,893

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,989)


(267,863)

Total shareholders' equity

14,958,531


12,899,746









Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$

29,344,286

$

26,754,505

STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)




For the Six Months Ended December
31,


2025

2024







Revenues

$

19,230,376

$

16,955,913

Cost of revenues

(13,992,367)


(11,759,741)

Gross profit

5,238,009


5,196,172









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing expenses

(516,973)


(599,471)

General and administrative expenses

(1,026,832)


(806,833)

Research and development expenses

(1,584,450)


(1,542,926)

Total operating expenses

(3,128,255)


(2,949,230)









Operating income

2,109,754


2,246,942









Other (expense) income:







Interest expense, net

(105,896)


(89,907)

Other income, net

56,034


-

Government subsidies

-


17,006

Total other expense, net

(49,862)


(72,901)









Income before income tax expense

2,059,892


2,174,041

Income tax expense

(242,981)


(174,678)

Net income

1,816,911


1,999,363









Net income per ordinary share:







Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.14

$

0.20









Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted*

13,210,349


10,000,000









Net income

$

1,816,911

$

1,999,363

Foreign currency translation adjustments

241,874


(83,516)

Total comprehensive income

$

2,058,785

$

1,915,847

* On June 13, 2025, the Company's authorized share capital was increased (the "Increase of Authorized Share Capital"), and re-designated from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.001 each to US$100,000 divided into 100,000,000 ordinary shares of per value US$0.001. All share and per share amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted for all periods presented, unless otherwise indicated.

STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)




For the Six Months Ended December
31,


2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$

1,816,911

$

1,999,363

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:







Provision for credit losses

23,608


524,509

Depreciation of property and equipment

24,765


166,058

Amortization of intangible assets

67,900


2,538

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset

28,012


9,624

Deferred income tax

13,785


(125,305)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(976,367)


(5,791,039)

Advance to suppliers

(192,276)


1,355,963

Inventories

(863,885)


(5,231,547)

Amounts due from/due to related parties

130,432


66,712

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

936,875


73,201

Other assets

(253,510)


35,512

Accounts payable

221,333


6,037,020

Deferred revenues

(440,372)


-

Income tax payable

229,196


299,996

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(25,152)


(421,174)

Operating lease liabilities

(73,936)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

667,319

$

(998,569)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment

-


(3,082)

Proceeds received from disposal of property and equipment

506,471


-

Loans to third parties

(640,072)


(209,010)

Collection of loans to third parties

167,036


350,022

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

33,435

$

137,930









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from short-term bank loans

2,196,738


2,424,513

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(1,979,310)


(1,741,748)

Repayments of long-term bank loans

-


(118,439)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

217,428

$

564,326









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(17,408)


(1,319)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

900,774


(297,632)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period

1,022,625


658,154

Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period

$

1,923,399

$

360,522









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:







Interest paid

106,103


90,523

Income taxes paid

-


-









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH
ACTIVITIES:







Addition of right-of-use assets

-


105,760

Reclassification of accounts payables into supplier finance
obligations

1,544,173


-

SOURCE STAK Inc.

21%

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