STAKE.COM NAMED BY UFC® AS OFFICIAL PARTNER IN ASIA

News provided by

Stake.com

19 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, announced a new sponsor partnership with Stake, the world's largest crypto games and sportsbook brand.

Premium Global Partners

Continue Reading
STAKE.COM NAMED BY UFC® AS ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER IN ASIA
STAKE.COM NAMED BY UFC® AS ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER IN ASIA

As part of this partnership, UFC and Stake will collaborate to improve UFC's betting experience at Stake providing exclusive promotions, VIP experiences and producing exclusive social and digital content featuring UFC athletes, including UFC champion Israel Adesanya who became Stake's first-ever brand ambassador.

"We're thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging brand like Stake to offer exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience," UFC Vice President of Global Partnerships Nick Smith said. "UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC."

To Experience Stake's Outstanding Sponsors and Games visit here.

Stake has made its name for itself with an unprecedented 45 billion sports gaming bets processed in just 3 years. The brand is making waves through its unique platform, games and approach towards hospitality. Elite odds, exciting promotions, instant withdrawals and a leading social experience has been the catalyst for their fast rise.

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 180 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world.

"All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts. We are excited to collaborate with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion."

STAKE ENTERS FORMULA 1 TEAM RACING.

Stake has also entered the prestigious world of F1 racing. The Sauber F1 team has been rebranded as the Stake F1 Team, named after the online gambling giant, after parting ways with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023.

Stake will participate in F1 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This rebranding is a result of substantial investment and sponsorship by the owner Edward Craven.

Stake is already a shirt sponsor for the premier league team Everton FC.

Register here to play and experience Stake now.

SOURCE Stake.com

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.