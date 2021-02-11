Stakeholders in Clinical Trials Market Harness Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) to Explore New Frontiers in Vaccine Development: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials community, including industry and the academia, has been relentlessly conducting studies to mitigate and prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases. Ongoing trials around the world underpin hopes of new drugs and therapies. The recent one, COVID-19 pandemic, has brought forth several unique challenges for the trial managers, upending the whole trial processes. Unprecedentedly, the COVID-19 has caused community-wide disruptions, pressing for urgent need for speeding up the current trials in various nations. In the backdrop of these trends, the clinical trials market is poised to witness new avenues over new few months. Unique set of challenges faced by trial managers include low recruitment of participants, uncertainties in data collection, and recurrent concern of patients' safety as well as healthcare staff.

All in all, the researchers at TMR foresees a vast potential: by 2030, the clinical trials market is expected to surpass US$ 83.5 Bn. International trial management groups are likely to benefit from guidance from regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Trials Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings in Clinical Trials Market

Guidelines by Regulatory Agencies to Set Up New Protocols for In-person visits

Patients' safety has been one of the top concerns stakeholders in the clinical trials market have to grapple due to COVID-19 pandemic exposures. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) had come with new norms in 2020 to ensure patient's safety, for instance. Thus, investigators and sponsors are adopting protocols that reduce in-person visits. In particular, patients are exhorted to go for virtual clinical trials. These protocols are likely to govern non-COVID-19 trials as well, notably those related to cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Request Brochure of Clinical Trials Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Telemedicine Emerging as Popular Virtual Tools to Fill Gaps

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought fresh avenues in clinical trials market. A case in point is telemedicine, the business proposition for which is fast building up. Regulatory thrust is expected to spur interest of clinical trials managers, trial sponsors, and researchers to clear the administrative hurdles in the use of telemedicine to expedite COVID-19 vaccine trials. Concerns to meet the urgent need for improving the quality of clinical trials are expected to be key underpinnings of the adoption of telehealth in future as well. Telehealth also shows potential in mitigating challenges related to site management and compliance norms for clinical trial managers.

IoMT to Set Tone for Innovation in Clinical Trials Market

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is emerging as a new frontier to bring various partners in clinical development programs on the same page. The IoMT ecosystem opens new promises to improve trial outcomes. Past epidemics have seen IoMT technologies put to mitigate infection spread. Concomitantly, advance in sensors and IoT frameworks will spur investments by clinical trials sponsors on IoMT. The growing use of digital biomarkers to monitor trial outcomes is a case in point. Thus, IoMT will act as a key lever as well as a robust accelerant in boosting the growth of the clinical trials market. The expanding point-of-care devices and wearables is also expanding the use cases of IoMT in medical ecosystem.

Purchase the Clinical Trials Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Clinical Trials Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Prevalence of chronic diseases in developing and developed regions of the world has spurred the number of clinical trials

Rise in investment by biotech and pharmaceutical companies to support new avenue sin the clinical trials market.

The shift toward discovering precision medicine in oncology and autoimmune diseases is a key trend for vaccine developers and drug makers

Global coalition by governments and private stakeholders toward speeding up trials of COVID-19 vaccine is expanding the canvas for players in the clinical trials market.

Clinical Trials Market: Key Players

IMS Health

Icon plc

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

PPD, Inc.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Telemedicine Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/telemedicine-market.html

Digital Biomarkers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-biomarkers-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/clinical-trials-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research