Stakeholders in Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market See Sustainable Future for Automotive, Global Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 19 Bn by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead-acid batteries have a high recycle value particularly for the production of lead, and hence the growth in the lead-acid battery scrap market underlies on the use of lead-acid batteries especially in the automotive industry and oil and gas industry There is an abundant demand for these in commercial vehicles especially passenger vehicles.

E-recycling methods have also substantially advanced on the back of governments' support, rise in investments by recyclers, and strides made in end-use industries. Also automakers in some key regions of the world, such as in Europe, are leaning on recycling lead-acid batteries to prepare for transitioning to production of electric vehicles on large scale.

Stakeholders eye substantial prospects in developing regions, driven by use of batteries in the electric power industry by tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and even in rural areas.

In relation to both revenue and incremental growth, the lead-acid battery scrap market will see a promising growth during 2019 - 2027, concurs analysts at TMR. Sustainable treatment processes and entering into strategic collaborations will pave way to potentially lucrative avenues in the market.

From 2019 to 2027, the global lead-acid battery scrap market is projected to clock CAGR of 10% and reach worth of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2027.

Key Findings on Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Report

The lead-acid battery scrap market is highly fragmented

Automotive a key revenue generator, abundant uptake of lead-acid in commercial key trend

Asia Pacific held the major share in lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018

Opportunities in aforementioned market projected to expand at rapid pace

Europe and North America are also lucrative markets

Aerospace and defense key end user

Of the battery type, flooded lead-acid batteries accounted for a major share

In 2018, the valuation of the market was pegged at US$ 7.5 Bn

Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Abundant use of lead-acid batteries in a wide range of applications is a key driver for the prospects of lead-acid battery scrap market. Scraps are used in multiple end-use application such as in making solar devices

The market has witnessed a large momentum due to the growing trend of adoption of electric vehicles across the world. Lead-acid batteries are preferred over lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs). The demand for renewable energy storage in EVs is a key factor in this.

Lead-acid battery scrap dealers have extensively focused on automotive industry.

Advances made in infrastructure for handling and recycling of lead-acid batteries have substantially expanded the avenue in the market.

Governments are keen on boosting the e-recycling rate. This has also boosted the market.

The growing demand for flooded lead acid deep cycle batteries for renewable energy storage is a key trend helping pave way to new chemistries in the lead-acid battery scrap.

The strides made in the lead industry are spurring substantial opportunities for players in the lead-acid battery scrap market. Proliferating demand for secondary lead among lead metal producers is boosting the market. They account for 55% share of the total lead production.

Advances made in minerals and metallurgy is another key driver for growth in the lead-acid battery scrap market.

Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is a promising regional market and it held the major market share in 2018. Battery recyclers are keen on comply with the latest norms. China is a major country market in the region. Another prominent trend propelling opportunities in the regional market is the adoption of lead acid battery for large-scale storage, notably in tier 1 and tier 2 cities and increasingly in rural areas.

The global lead-acid battery scrap market can be segmented on the basis of:

Battery

Flooded



Sealed



AGM



Gel

Product

Lead



Sulfuric Acid



Others

Source

Motor Vehicles



UPS



Telecom Stations



Electric Power



Watercraft



Aircraft



Military



Oil & Gas



Stand-alone Systems



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



E urope



U.K.





France





Germany





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Chile





Colombia





Rest Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

