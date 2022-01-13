Staley Point Capital Acquires City of Industry Industrial Property for $22 Million

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital ("Staley Point"), a value-add investor focused on infill industrial properties, today announced the off-market acquisition of 18689 Arenth Ave, a 97,000 square-foot industrial asset in the City of Industry, California, for $22 million or $227 per square foot. The transaction represents the firm's first investment in the San Gabriel Valley market.

The institutional quality, 86% leased asset is 24-foot clear with eight dock high positions and a functional concrete truck court. The City of Industry benefits from its central location at the intersection of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. This asset has direct access to Highway 60 which connects the affluent West LA consumer markets, two nearby intermodal yards and the distribution centers in the Inland Empire.

"We are excited to close our first acquisition in the San Gabriel Valley which is one of the most supply constrained markets in the Country," said Eric Staley, Managing Director of Staley Point. "The San Gabriel Valley is critical to the movement of products and materials from Asia, Mexico and the Pacific Coast to the eastern United States. The City of Industry is a sought-after logistics corridor with ideal local infrastructure and the ability for businesses to operate 24-hours a day."

The acquisition was completed via a joint venture between Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate. The vehicle has been an active acquiror of infill industrial properties on the West Coast since launching in September 2020. Most recently, Staley Point closed on 2425 Saybrook Ave. , a 42,000 square-foot industrial property in Commerce, CA for $12.95 million and 12450 Foothill Blvd. , a 103,000 square-foot industrial asset in Sylmar, CA for $24 million.

Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. JLL represented both the buyer and seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange the loan financing.

About Staley Point Capital

Staley Point Capital is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm. The firm was founded in 2019 by Kevin Staley and focuses on the acquisition of value-add and opportunistic real estate investments primarily in the industrial sector. Notable Southern California investments have included The Citadel in the City of Commerce, Magellan Gateway in El Monte and a self-storage portfolio, Magellan Storage. To find out more, visit www.staleypoint.com .

Contacts

Mickey Mandelbaum, Prosek Partners

(310) 709-8900

[email protected]

Aidan O'Connor, Prosek Partners

(646) 818-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Staley Point Capital