Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate Acquire Orange County Industrial Property for $21 Million

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital ("Staley Point"), a value-add investor focused on industrial properties in Southern California, and Bain Capital Real Estate , the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, today announced the off-market acquisition of a 100,000 square-foot industrial property in Brea, California for approximately $21 million.

"Given the supply barriers to entry and the strong demographics, we hope that this is the first of several transactions in Orange County," said Eric Staley, Managing Director of Staley Point. "We were able to distinguish ourselves as a buyer by delivering closing certainty under an expedited timeline."

The property is located at 331 Cliffwood, in the North Orange County submarket with convenient access to the rest of the county via the 57 freeway. The asset has 22' clear height, four dock-high positions, and is 100 percent leased with five years of term.

The transaction marks the fourth deal completed by Staley Point and Bain Capital Real Estate. It follows the recently announced purchase of a 58,000 square-foot industrial property in Santa Fe Springs, as well as the acquisition of Freeway Point , an 83,000 square-foot industrial property, and a land site in the San Fernando Valley.

"This acquisition reflects both the continued progress of our partnership and focus on investing locally in industrial assets with strong underlying growth fundamentals," said Andrew Terris, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Real Estate. "We identified North County as an attractive and high-performing submarket and look forward to capitalizing on additional opportunities in the region that align with our thematic and value-added investment approach."

Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate have a joint venture that is undertaking repositioning and redevelopment projects of existing infill industrial properties near dense population centers, primarily in Southern California.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Pacific Partners represented both the buyer and seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange the loan financing.

About Staley Point Capital

Staley Point Capital is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm. The firm was founded in 2019 by Kevin Staley and focuses on the acquisition of value-add and opportunistic real estate investments primarily in the industrial sector. Notable Southern California investments have included The Citadel in the City of Commerce, Magellan Gateway in El Monte and a self-storage portfolio, Magellan Storage. To find out more, visit www.staleypoint.com .

About Bain Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate ( https://www.baincapital.com/businesses/real-estate) was formed in 2018 and pursues investments in often hard-to-access sectors underpinned by enduring secular trends that drive long-term demand growth for real estate assets and services. The Bain Capital Real Estate team has been executing its strategy since 2010 (formerly as a part of Harvard Management Company), having invested over $4.5 billion of equity in over 440 assets across multiple sectors. Bain Capital Real Estate focuses on small to mid-sized assets where the team applies its deep industry expertise to accelerate impact and drive operational improvements. Bain Capital Real Estate's strategy aligns with the value-added investment approach that Bain Capital pioneered and leverages the firm's global platform and significant experience across asset classes to further bolster its insights and sourcing capabilities.

