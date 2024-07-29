Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate Announce Sale of Two Southern California Assets for $53 Million

Sale marks the joint venture's fifth disposition in 24 months for combined amount of $231 million

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital ("Staley Point") and Bain Capital Real Estate ("Bain Capital") today announced the $53.3 million sale of two assets totaling 183,000 square feet on 9.2 acres located at 5530 Beach Blvd. and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, CA. The assets were acquired in March of 2022 for $41 million and the sale represents the joint venture's fifth disposition over the past 24 months for a combined aggregate amount of $231 million.

The two assets were sold to a consumer products business that will benefit from the properties' frontage on Beach Blvd. and the proximity to local consumers, amenities and major freeways. Buena Park is a highly sought after submarket at the intersection of Los Angeles and Orange County, two of the most supply-constrained markets in the country.

"This transaction demonstrates the success of well-located, high-quality assets and reflects our ability to deliver for our investors across cycles," said Eric Staley, Managing Partner, Staley Point. "Orange County remains one of the tightest industrial markets in the country as a result of a structural supply-demand imbalance and we will continue to seek out attractive acquisition opportunities as part of our infill industrial strategy."

Orange County has minimal new supply, with only 2.1% industrial vacancy driven by diverse demand drivers including strong local consumption. The market is further supported by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach which have experienced double-digit year-over-year import growth in nine of the last ten months.

"This sale reflects the continued progress of our collaborative partnership with Staley Point and underscores the successful execution of our thematic industrial strategy," said Andrew Terris, a Partner at Bain Capital. "Southern California remains a high conviction market and we look forward to capitalizing on continued opportunities in the region that align with our value-added and target investment approach."

