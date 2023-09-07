Stallion Infrastructure Services Expands Their Security Solutions with EyeSite Surveillance Acquisition

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stallion Infrastructure Services, Ltd. is proud to announce the completion of the acquisition of EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. and EyeOn Monitoring Services, Inc. (collectively "EyeSite"), on August 31, 2023. This strategic acquisition significantly expands Stallion's current video surveillance product portfolio while providing clients access to a wider array of solar powered video surveillance and monitoring systems. Highly regarded in the commercial and residential construction industry, EyeSite has offices in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Tucson. The combination of Stallion and EyeSite's security solutions will be immediately beneficial to both parties as they move to integrate technology and data platforms, and execute a common strategy for growth, efficiency, and cross marketing.

"Stallion's mission is to elevate levels of security, connection and comfort on our client sites. EyeSite's excellent 18-year reputation of protecting jobsites completely aligns with this mission. The acquisition of EyeSite could not happen at a better time for Stallion as we continue to grow and expand our infrastructure service offerings across the U.S. in multiple end markets," said Darron Anderson, Stallion's President, and CEO. "We have tremendous respect for the EyeSite leadership and employee teams for their technical expertise and focus on cutting-edge innovation while always providing best-in-class customer service - traits that Stallion also exemplifies," Anderson added.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with the strong Stallion brand. Access to their nationwide footprint will accelerate our growth opportunities tremendously. We are also excited to introduce Stallion's vast array of jobsite rentals and services to our existing clients. I sincerely feel that our combined organization is poised to deliver tremendous success to our customers and employee base," said EyeSite CEO, Jason Gratton.

The move should be seen as a positive one by industry analysts, as it allows Stallion to quickly integrate EyeSite's leading-edge security solutions within Stallion's existing infrastructure services platform. With this move, both companies are looking to increase their product and service offerings and capitalize on increased efficiencies that will scale quickly to better serve their current and target customers. This acquisition is symbolic of a larger commitment on behalf of Stallion Infrastructure Services towards providing its customers with security, comfort, and connection through innovative solutions, including in the space of mobile security services.

About EyeSite Surveillance

Founded in 2005, EyeSite Surveillance, Inc and EyeOn Monitoring Services, Inc. have Arizona and Texas operations specializing in mobile solar powered electronic site security, as well as a security operations center (or SOC) providing state of the art monitoring and industry leading alert review and response.

About Stallion Infrastructure Services

Stallion Infrastructure Services, Ltd. is a multi-industry leader providing security, comfort, and connectivity from a single provider from over 30 US locations. The company provides a streamlined procurement process for temporary infrastructure that includes everything from sustainable power and lighting to communications and satellite networking, as well as workforce housing and temporary office accommodations and sanitation solutions. By leveraging its proficiency in logistics, integrated solutions, and smart technology, Stallion Infrastructure Services can fulfill the role of a sole-source provider for multiple services and multiple types of rental equipment, thus eliminating the need to manage numerous vendors across a customer's various locations. These advantages increase service quality, accountability, and customer satisfaction, while also simplifying the underlying client support network that would otherwise be required to manage multiple vendors' services and invoicing.

