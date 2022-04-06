Stamats Makes New Audience Management Acquisition

Stamats Communications, Inc. announces the acquisition of TriMax Direct to their audience management division Audativ Tweet this

Audativ provides audience strategy and circulation services to over 40 B2B brands, led by Kim Leonard who has over 35 years' experience in audience development. Multiple team members have more than 20 years' experience in audience and marketing.

"Audativ continues to take a stronger position in the B2B audience management markets," added Mr. Stamats, mentioning their highly capable consulting services and unique united dataset for audience analytics.

Stamats has been active in publishing since its inception in 1923 and they currently own and operate a leading B2B publishing brand, Meetings Today.

Founded in 2001, TriMax Direct is an outsourced data, research, and marketing agency based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Stamats:

Stamats is a leading digital marketing and research company providing a complete range of services including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, research, traditional media, live events, and database marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, hospitality, publishing, audience development and healthcare. Stamats was founded in 1923 and today maintains corporate offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Contact:

Shane Austerman

Stamats Communications, Inc.

615 5th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Phone 319-364-6167

[email protected]

SOURCE Stamats