Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Jeffrey Adams as Director of Firm's Merger and Acquisition Practice

YORK, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey Adams as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions. In his role as Director, Jeff will lead the Mergers & Acquisitions group; partnering with architecture and engineering (AE) clients on both the buyer and seller side to strategically position their firms for greater future success.

Jeffrey Adams, Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at Stambaugh Ness

SN's Mergers & Acquisitions group is part of its AE Advisory Services practice area. Launched in early 2021, AE Advisory Services helps AE firms with transition strategies including mergers and acquisitions, ownership and leadership transition, and business improvement.

Over his nearly 30-year career, Jeff has gained extensive experience overseeing strategy and operations relative to accounting, financial planning, and analysis. Prior to joining SN, Jeff served in executive leadership roles within the AE industry where he played a pivotal role in leading his firm through a successful acquisition process. This firsthand experience, coupled with his deep high-level financial expertise makes Jeff a true asset to firms seeking growth or exit opportunities.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "With the addition of Jeff, SN strengthens its AE market presence, and continues our building of the most talented AE Advisory Team in the country to guide firms to a successful future."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

