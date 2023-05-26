Stamford American receives distinction award for excellence in community service

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School received a Distinction Award for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives at the American Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting last month. The AmCham CARES program promotes CSR among its members and recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the local Singapore community and beyond.

Two-time winner

Stamford American International School Superintendent Mark Wenzel speaks about the school’s vision for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and opportunities for service projects at the American Chamber of Commerce.
For the second year in a row, Stamford was the only educational institution among 48 recipients to receive the award, presented by Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

Stamford's service program focuses on engaging students in making the changes they want to see in the world. Recent projects include:

  • Raising funds for flood relief in Pakistan through UNHCR; support for YWCA of Singapore to assist families facing poverty; financial assistance for Guide Dogs SG;  and providing funds for Doctors without Borders and Singapore Red Cross to aid earthquake victims
  • Working with the charity organization Mad About Giving to deliver 47 care packs of toiletries and other items for the Bidadari worker dormitory located near the campus
  • Partnering with Community Chest to purchase 100 educational books for Physics, English, Chinese and Math for Xinyuan Community Center
  • Purchasing items and assembled gift bags for the holidays that included cookies, socks, Milo packets, tea and candy canes for Marymount Centre to support women and children in need
  • Partnering with LooLa Eco Adventure on a mangrove planting project to have students plant and name their own mangrove trees as part of a school-wide sustainability initiative

Combining academic excellence and service learning

Stamford fosters a learning environment where classroom studies and service to the community serve as key educational pillars consistent with the IB curriculum. The school challenges students to develop a global mindset and act in ways where the school's values of compassion, integrity, courage and ingenuity shine bright.

In addition to its recent recognition by AmCham Singapore, Stamford has earned other recognitions for innovation and quality curriculum:

  • Silver Winner, International School of the Year, HoneyKids Singapore, 2021 and 2022
  • Asian Parent's Award for the Most Innovative International Preschool Curriculum
  • Parents' Choice Award for International Preschool

"We appreciate the strong recognition from these outside groups," said Superintendent Mark Wenzel. "They correspond with the highest parent satisfaction scores in our school's history, and really positive feedback from the students themselves on recent surveys. Our goal is to inspire students, both in their learning and in their service to others. We think of Stamford as a place where students can find their excellence – and they're living up to it every day!"

