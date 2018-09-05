Stamford-Based Dot Generation Operation Converts To AlphaGraphics Business Center

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Generation, a print communications company, which was founded in Stamford and has been in operation in the area since 1983, providing high-quality printing services to enterprises, recently converted into an AlphaGraphics business center. This change in operational structure will enable Owner Frank Leone and his team to further meet the marketing communications needs of local businesses and institutions through enhanced capabilities, including direct mail, fulfillment, digital printing, large format and Variable Data Printing (VDP) mailing.

"By incorporating fair pricing, high standards of quality and an excellent record for the timely delivery of products in our center operations, our team has developed deep relationships in the Stamford community," said Leone. "We look forward to continue providing the Stamford and Fairfield County markets with the tailored experience of working with a local printer powered by the state-of-the-art technology resources of the AlphaGraphics network."

AlphaGraphics Stamford will operate as an independent print service provider bolstered by the expertise of a dedicated team of local print, marketing, design and signage professionals. This team is experienced in helping the diverse industries in the area, including financial institutions, publishing companies and real estate agencies, gain visibility and increase sales. Leone's team has also supported non-profit organizations in spreading their mission to gain the support of local partners, volunteers and donors. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, from direct mail to tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering.

AlphaGraphics Stamford, located at 16 Dyke Lane, is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To learn more about the company's services, visit our website https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/stamford-connecticut-us146.html, connect with us on Twitter @alphastamford, or call (203) 961-8703.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics Stamford

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

