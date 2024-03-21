Stamford Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center Deepen Relationship With Neurosciences Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stamford Health announced an expanded partnership with Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) to increase its neurosurgical capabilities and expand its clinical team to treat a wider range of cerebrovascular conditions and more complex stroke cases. The neurosciences partnership builds on Stamford Health's existing relationship with CUIMC and earlier this year, Stamford Health welcomed Columbia University Irving Medical Center endovascular neurosurgeon, Max Shutran, MD, to its medical staff. To date, Dr. Shutran has begun to care for patients with vascular conditions in the brain and spine using both minimally invasive (endovascular) and open surgical techniques.

"I am thrilled to be joining Stamford Health's dynamic neurosciences team," said Shutran. "Their vision of being the most trusted health care partner in the community aligns with my personal belief system of how I care for my patients."

Stamford Health's neurosciences team is co-led by Andrea Douglas, MD, FAANS, FACS, Chief of Neurosurgery and Co-Director of the HSS Spine Center with Stamford Health, Todd Miller, MD, Director of Neuro-Interventional Radiology, and Donald Price, MD, Director of Neurology, and consists of board-certified neurologists, neurosurgeons, pain management physicians, stroke experts, sleep specialists, concussion experts, headache and geriatric care specialists.

These clinicians employ the latest research, imaging technologies and a full range of minimally invasive treatment plans. In 2023, Stamford Health's stroke center was recognized by the Joint Commission as being "Thrombectomy Capable" and has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Award (Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll).

Through its expanded partnership with Columbia University Irving Medical Center, one of the nation's premier medical centers, Stamford Health provides the most advanced and sophisticated cardiac and neurosurgical care to lower Fairfield County.

"We are so excited for Dr. Max Shutran to join our department in this exciting new role with Stamford Health," noted E. Sander Connolly, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "The longstanding partnership between our physicians and surgeons goes back to 1998 when Columbia's medical students first rotated at Stamford Hospital. We look forward to the specialized expertise Dr. Shutran will bring to the next stage of this most fruitful partnership."

"Our partnership with Columbia University Irving Medical Center is one that we are extremely proud of," added Rod Acosta, MD, Chief Physician Executive and President & CEO of Stamford Health Medical Group. "By adding new neurosurgeons with advanced capabilities and expertise, our patients can continue to receive world-class care closer to home."

