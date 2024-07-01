Stamford Health Announces Opening of Harbor Point Walk-In Center

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stamford Health announced the opening of the Harbor Point Walk-In Center, which will begin offering family medicine walk-in services immediately. The facility, located at 170 Washington Blvd. in the Harbor Point neighborhood of Stamford, is the health system's fourth immediate care offering and second location in Harbor Point, following HSS Sports Rehab Harbor Point. Patients 14 and over will be able to access the facility on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Stamford Health Harbor Point Walk-In Center

The new facility offers a variety of health care services for patients 14 and older including sick visits for general illness, cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms, vaccinations to treat common conditions, treatment for minor aches and sprains, and more. The location will also offer services such as OB-GYN and other women's health care services in the near future.

The Harbor Point Walk-In Center adds to the growing list of Stamford Health's ambulatory locations across lower Fairfield County and will provide convenient care and services to the local community, including those who may be new to the area or who do not yet have a primary care physician.

Romulo Vasquez, MD, a primary care, family- and sports medicine-board-certified physician at Stamford Health, will lead the facility and serve as the primary caregiver. The center will also feature advanced practice providers and support staff. In addition to providing treatment on-site, Dr. Vasquez and his staff will help connect patients to other providers and specialists in the Stamford Health network for continued treatment.

"At Stamford Health, we take pride in delivering convenient access to care in the right setting," said Rod Acosta, MD, Chief Physician Executive and President and CEO of Stamford Health Medical Group. "Our goal at Stamford Health is to provide top-of-the-line service to our community and expanding our presence in Harbor Point with walk-in appointment availability will allow us to care for and treat more members of the communities we serve."

Stamford Health will host an open house on Tuesday, July 23 from 4:30 – 7pm, at which time members of the community can visit the facility and meet the location's staff, including Dr. Vasquez.

For more information, please visit Stamford Health's website.

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent health care system with more than 3,900 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system's 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High-Performing Hospital. The Leapfrog Group awarded Stamford Hospital an "A" for patient safety. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. Stamford Health is Planetree Gold-Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and is a Certified™ Great Place to Work.

Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and offers treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center's nationally recognized heart and neuro-surgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center has a robust collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. Dedicated to being the community's most trusted health care partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships.

For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Stamford Health