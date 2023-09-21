Stamford Health Launches New Palliative Care Program at Bennett Cancer Center

New program offers holistic and integrated care focused on providing relief

from pain and other symptoms for patients with serious illnesses

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stamford Health announced the relaunch of an enhanced palliative care program, with services being offered to all patients in the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center. This new program expands on the current palliative care offerings for Stamford Hospital inpatients. The program was funded in part by the Kanarek Family Foundation and Robin Bennett Kanarek, who authored the book "Living Well with a Serious Illness: A Guide to Palliative Care for Mind, Body and Spirit." The donation helped build a palliative care consultation room in the Bennett Cancer Center and is being used to fund education for Stamford Health care partners.

Under the leadership of Sherry Ng, MD, Medical Director of Palliative Care at Stamford Health, a dedicated team of physicians and nurse practitioners with over 20 years of experience provides pain and symptom management, and support to patients with any stage of serious illness to help improve their well-being during treatment and recovery.

"Our expert palliative care providers create a layer of support to improve quality of life and help patients manage all facets of living with a serious illness," explained Sherry Ng, MD, Medical Director of Palliative Care at Stamford Health. "Palliative care is such an important part of the patient experience. Our new program ensures our patients receive comprehensive care across the inpatient and outpatient setting."

Palliative care is specialized care appropriate for patients with any form of serious illness or injury, including cancer survivors coping with remaining symptoms or pain. The Stamford Health Palliative Care Program offers a wide variety of supportive care services to patients of the Bennett Cancer Center, including symptom relief, advanced care planning, and in-depth communication about care goals. One important aspect of the program is spiritual care, which pays special attention to the emotional experiences of patients and families.

"Spiritual care is unique for each individual," offered Reverend ReBecca Sala, Stamford Health's Manager of Spiritual Care. "Everyone deserves peace, healing, and support as they go through treatment. Our team of chaplains supports all our patients, with a special focus on palliative care patients. Our team hopes to improve their mental, physical, and spiritual health," she added.

Stamford Health developed the new program with guidance through their collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. To learn more about Stamford Health's Palliative Care Program, please visit this site.

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent health care system with more than 3,800 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system's 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High-Performing Hospital. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rated Stamford Hospital as a five-star hospital for Overall Quality and The Leapfrog Group awarded Stamford Hospital an "A" for patient safety. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. Stamford Health is Planetree Gold-Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and is a Certified™ Great Place to Work.

Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and has recently expanded its relationship with Columbia to offer treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center's nationally recognized heart surgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, Connecticut. Additionally, in 2020 Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center entered into an expanded collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.

Dedicated to being the community's most trusted health care partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Stamford Health