Stamford Hospital is Recognized by U.S. News & World Report for Maternity Care

Only two hospitals in Connecticut were named a Best Hospital for Maternity in 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) named Stamford Hospital as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity in its "Best Hospitals for Maternity in 2024" ratings. This is Stamford Hospital's first appearance on the list, and they are one of only two hospitals in Connecticut and the only hospital in Fairfield County to earn this distinction. This follows a recent recognition from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Stamford Hospital as "birthing-friendly."

The recognition from USNWR follows several other accolades received by USNWR earlier this year including heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, knee replacement, orthopedics, and stroke. 680 hospitals submitted maternity data to USNWR and less than 50% earned recognition for maternity care. This rating indicates that Stamford Hospital performed above average on a range of objective quality measures, including rates of unexpected complications, avoidance of early elective deliveries, and exclusive breast milk feeding.

"I am so proud of our women's health teams for earning USNWR recognition," said Kathleen Silard, President & CEO of Stamford Health. "This achievement reflects Stamford Health's commitment to providing expert, compassionate care to the communities we serve," added Silard.

"I gave birth to all three of my children at Stamford Hospital," said Stamford's Mayor Caroline Simmons. "One of my initiatives as Mayor has been to raise awareness for maternal health issues. We are lucky to have Stamford Health, a leader in maternity care, in our community. I extend my congratulations to the Stamford Health team on this well-deserved recognition from U.S. News & World Report."

"When a patient arrives at Stamford Hospital to deliver their child, they can expect safe, and high-quality care in a supportive, collaborative environment," remarked Siobhan Dolan, MD, MPH, MBA, and chair of OB-GYN at Stamford Health. "Many skilled teams come together to provide the care that earned us this recognition - outstanding physicians and nurses, operating room staff, housekeeping, dietary and others. We are all dedicated to providing the best possible birthing experience, and we are honored that parents often return to deliver their second or third child at Stamford Hospital. I am proud that we are being recognized by USNWR for being a leader in this area, and I'm thrilled we'll soon have even more benefits to offer our patients."

On Stamford Health's Bennett Medical Center Campus, the Whittingham Pavilion, which houses all mother/baby services, is currently undergoing significant transformation. Renovations are underway on the Maternity and Labor & Delivery Units, which include large, private patient rooms with spa-like bathrooms, more comfortable spaces for care partners, a new operating room, and more. Earlier this year, the newly renovated Cohen Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was unveiled. Enhancements are also planned for the Women's Specialty Center.

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent health care system with more than 3,800 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system's 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High-Performing Hospital. The Leapfrog Group awarded Stamford Hospital an "A" for patient safety. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. Stamford Health is Planetree Gold-Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and is a Certified™ Great Place to Work.

Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and offers treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center's nationally recognized heart surgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center has a robust collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.

Dedicated to being the community's most trusted health care partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Stamford Health