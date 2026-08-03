Zum Celebrates Strong Driver Hiring Momentum as Seattle Expansion Continues

Grand opening and hiring event highlights strong momentum as Zum expands service to approximately 80% of Seattle Public Schools' transportation network

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, celebrated a major milestone Friday with the grand opening of its new Seattle North Lot, welcoming current and prospective school bus drivers, their families, Seattle Public Schools leaders, and community partners as Zum continues its rapid growth across Seattle.

Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, celebrated a major milestone Friday with the grand opening of its new Seattle North Lot, welcoming current and prospective school bus drivers, their families, Seattle Public Schools leaders, and community partners as Zum continues its rapid growth across Seattle. Dr. Marni Asplund-Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for Seattle Public Schools, celebrates with current and new Zum drivers as the company marks its continued growth across Seattle and welcomes the next generation of school bus drivers. The event marked the opening of Zum's second Seattle operations lot and celebrated the drivers who have helped the company expand from 180 routes to 279 routes, now providing 100% coverage across North Seattle and supporting approximately 80% of Seattle Public Schools' transportation network.

The event marked the opening of Zum's second Seattle operations lot and celebrated the drivers who have helped the company expand from 180 routes to 279 routes, now providing 100% coverage across North Seattle and supporting approximately 80% of Seattle Public Schools' transportation network.

The celebration also reflected the strong momentum behind Zum's continued hiring efforts, as prospective drivers and their families learned more about careers with Zum and many began the onboarding process ahead of the new school year.

"Friday's celebration was about recognizing the incredible people who have made our growth possible—our school bus drivers," said Paul Ahn, General Manager, Zum Seattle. "Over the past four years, we have built something truly special together, and that's because of our drivers. Together, we have achieved 98% on-time performance and earned a 4.9 out of 5-star parent rating. Those are not just numbers—they are proof of the trust Seattle families place in our team every day. When you invest in your drivers, you create better outcomes for students, families, and the entire community. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together and even more excited about what is ahead."

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Dr. Marni Asplund-Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for Seattle Public Schools; Teamsters Local 174 Business Agent Kerry Breakfield; and Teamsters Local 174 Business Agent Abraham Taylor, who joined Zum in recognizing the drivers and families at the heart of Seattle's student transportation system.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Marni Campbell and the entire Seattle Public Schools team for their partnership and leadership, and to Teamsters Local 174 for joining us in celebrating and supporting the drivers who make this work possible every day," said Ahn. "Together, we are proving that when you invest in drivers, technology, and operations, you create better outcomes for students and families."

As the new school year approaches, Zum continues to hire school bus drivers and invites interested candidates to attend one of two hiring events this week at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood:

Tuesday, August 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 5 | 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Prospective drivers will have the opportunity to learn more about careers with Zum, interview on-site, and begin the hiring process.

"If you know someone who would make a great Zum driver, we would love to meet them," added Ahn. "We are building the best team in student mobility, and we are just getting started."

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum is addressing a daily source of anxiety and disruption by providing a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com. Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX™ system.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm