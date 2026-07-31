Zum Announces Major Investment in Philadelphia to Support Students, Families, and Local Workforce

Establishes long-term presence in Philadelphia, expands hiring, and invests in modern facilities as it prepares to serve School District of Philadelphia families

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced a major long-term investment in Philadelphia with the lease and redevelopment of a new school bus yard that will serve as Zum's home base as it launches home-to-school transportation services for the School District of Philadelphia.

Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced a major long-term investment in Philadelphia with the lease and redevelopment of a new school bus yard that will serve as Zum's home base as it launches home-to-school transportation services for the School District of Philadelphia.

Located at 3740 E. Thompson Street and 2715 E. Butler Street in Northeast Philadelphia, the two adjacent properties will be transformed into a modern operations and maintenance center designed to support Zum's growing local workforce and deliver safe, reliable, and transparent student mobility for Philadelphia families. Centrally located with drivers in mind, this new yard will reduce travel time for employees while providing the infrastructure needed to support daily operations and future growth.

The investment underscores Zum's long-term commitment to Philadelphia and represents another milestone as Zum prepares to serve students beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

"Philadelphia is more than a new market for Zum—it is a long-term partnership and a community where we plan to invest for decades to come," said Vivek Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Zum. "We are creating local jobs, investing in modern infrastructure, and building an operation designed to serve students and families with the reliability, transparency, and accountability they deserve. This facility reflects our commitment to Philadelphia and our belief that student mobility is critical infrastructure that directly supports access to education."

This facility will undergo significant upgrades over the coming months, including modern employee facilities, enhanced maintenance capabilities and driver amenities designed to support one of the nation's most advanced student mobility operations.

As preparations continue for the new school year, Zum is actively hiring school bus drivers and attendants to join the Zum team and serve students across the School District of Philadelphia. Following several successful hiring events, the company is encouraging both experienced school bus drivers and individuals interested in starting a rewarding new career to apply for positions as Zum employees.

"There is no more important job than safely getting students to and from school every weekday," said Missy Lash, General Manager at Zum. "Our investment in Philadelphia goes beyond buses—it's an investment in the people who make student mobility possible. We want our drivers to have a modern, welcoming facility where they feel comfortable, respected, and supported every day. That's the kind of workplace we're building at Zum, and we invite drivers across Philadelphia to come experience the difference for themselves."

"We are excited to welcome Zum to 3740 Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137 and 2715 East Butler Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137 and to support their growth in the Philadelphia market," said Scott Arnoldy, CEO of Triten Real Estate Partners. "This is exactly the kind of long-term partnership we like to be a part of - helping a growing company find the space it needs to serve the local community."

Today's announcement reflects Zum's broader investment in the Philadelphia economy. Beyond creating hundreds of local jobs, Zum is investing in facilities, workforce development, fleet operations, and technology that will support students and families for years to come.

Across the country, Zum serves more than 6,500 schools in 18 states through its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX), an AI-powered operating platform that connects routing, dispatch, communications, safety, workforce management, and real-time operations into a single system. Districts using Zum during the 2025-2026 school year achieved an average 98% on-time performance, improved family satisfaction and increased reliability while helping ensure students arrive at school ready to learn.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum CMX™ is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX™ system. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm