Stämm Announces the Appointment of Stefan Oschmann as Independent Director

News provided by

Stämm

12 Jul, 2023, 10:07 ET

"Stämm's technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry", Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm's Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stämm, a pioneering biotechnology company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stefan Oschmann, PhD. as an independent director on its Board of Directors. With his extensive industry experience and profound knowledge of the healthcare sector, Dr. Oschmann will contribute invaluable guidance as the company continues to drive innovation in the field of biomanufacturing technologies.

Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm, stating, "Stämm's technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry". Stämm is at the forefront of biomanufacturing technologies, harnessing the power of microfluidics and 3D printing to develop the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies.

"Stefan Oschmann is a highly accomplished executive with a distinguished career. He brings to Stämm a wealth of expertise in strategy development and global operations.", expressed Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, Stämm's Co-founder & CEO. "Our Board of Directors comprises accomplished professionals from various sectors. With the addition of Stefan, the Board gains an esteemed leader whose expertise will further enhance Stämm's strategic direction."

Following a career in academia and trade, Dr. Oschmann joined Merck & Co in 1989, holding a variety of leadership roles, including President of EMEA, during his 22-year tenure. Dr. Oschmann left in 2011 to join Merck KGaA, eventually elevating to CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board in 2016, where he served until his retirement. Dr. Oschmann successfully led the company through significant growth, positioning it as a global leader in healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials.

About Stämm
Stämm is a biotechnology company dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable. Inspired by nature, they developed the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies, leveraging microfluidics and 3D printing. Founded in 2016, Stämm mimics nature's use of laminar flow to down-size a whole biotech facility into an all-in-one, plug & play desktop unit. Their focus is to decentralize bioprocesses and democratize access to biotechnology products, thus freeing their partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people's lives. For more information, please visit Stämm's website at https://www.stamm.bio/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767252/Stamm_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stämm

Also from this source

Stämm Announces the Appointment of Stefan Oschmann as Independent Director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.