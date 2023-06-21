STAMOD ENGINEERING REVOLUTIONIZES PLASTIC INJECTION MOLD AND SHEET METAL INDUSTRIES FOR NORTH AMERICA

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone development, STAMOD Engineering today announced the deployment of 300 expert engineers across all disciplines of engineering to meet the growing demands of the Plastic Injection Mold Industry and Progressive Dies Industry. This decisive move aims to ensure superior quality, precise on-time delivery, and highly competitive pricing.

The cornerstone of this initiative is STAMOD's Global Center of Excellence located in Pune, India, where these skilled engineers, trained in the United States, will be stationed. The center's offshore manufacturing operation adheres to stringent quality controls while ensuring timely delivery of high-quality parts.

To make this logistical feat possible, STAMOD has introduced 'fast ship' delivery, a revolutionary service that ensures tools and parts reach the United States within three weeks from India. This expedited service provides a unique advantage to US companies, significantly reducing lead times and enhancing operational efficiency.

In the last two quarters, STAMOD's innovative practices have already resulted in significant savings for US companies, with cost reductions estimated at $147 million. "Our objective is to pass on tangible benefits to our customers. These savings are a testament to our value-driven approach," said a spokesperson for STAMOD.

STAMOD's pioneering efforts are anchored in its unique hybrid Just-In-Time (JIT) model that efficiently balances offshore and onshore operations. This model, combined with STAMOD's globally competitive rates, establishes the company as the preferred partner for businesses seeking to optimize their manufacturing processes.

STAMOD's expansion is more than just an increase in capacity; it's a promise of unparalleled quality, swifter delivery, and competitive pricing in the Plastic Injection Mold and Progressive Dies industries. US companies stand to gain immensely from this game-changing initiative.

About STAMOD Engineering:

STAMOD Engineering is a leader in the Plastic Injection Mold and Sheet Metal industries, offering comprehensive solutions that cover all engineering disciplines. With a focus on high-quality offshore manufacturing, the company strives to deliver on time, every time, ensuring maximum value for its clients. STAMOD is a portfolio of ALCOR.

