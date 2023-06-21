STAMOD Unveils Hybrid Model: Local Speed (JIT) Meets Offshore Affordability

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-defining move, STAMOD, a leader in engineering design, prototype manufacturing, and tool production, is set to revolutionize the U.S. manufacturing sector by announcing its novel hybrid model.

Headquartered in Chicago and American-owned, STAMOD is now leveraging its strategic network of five plants and facilities across India to provide a unique solution to U.S. clients. This dual-advantage model marries the immediacy of local Just-In-Time (JIT) production with the economic benefits of offshore outsourcing. The result is a low-cost engineering design and manufacturing without compromising speed or accessibility.

STAMOD's pioneering approach has been developed to serve the evolving needs of U.S. businesses in a competitive global marketplace. Utilizing a team of three hundred highly skilled engineers and cutting-edge technology, STAMOD guarantees the highest quality in design and manufacturing. Its seven facilities globally are all ISO-certified, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to international quality and safety standards.

As an American-owned company, STAMOD understands the importance of local production and its direct impact on the U.S. economy. Introducing its hybrid model addresses critical concerns around lead time and production costs, providing a solution that is both efficient and cost-effective.

In these rapidly changing times, STAMOD's innovative approach is not just a response to market demands but a proactive step toward the future of manufacturing. The company's management believes this model will give U.S. businesses a competitive edge, offering them a high-quality, fast, and economical option to meet their design and manufacturing needs.

"We are excited to bring this new model to our clients," said the Director – George Molakal, of STAMOD. "Our approach blends the best of both worlds – the efficiency and immediacy of local JIT production with the cost-effectiveness of offshore operations. This is a game-changer, not only for STAMOD but for the whole U.S. manufacturing sector."

STAMOD's new service is a testament to the firm's forward-thinking approach, dedication to quality, and commitment to meeting the unique needs of its clients. As a trailblazer in the manufacturing industry, STAMOD continues to redefine the standards and is poised to make a significant impact on the U.S. market with this latest development.

About STAMOD

STAMOD is an ISO-certified, American-owned company, a portfolio of ALCOR that operates in engineering designs, prototype manufacturing, and tool production. It offers a hybrid solution of local JIT production and offshore outsourcing, providing low-cost, high-quality design and manufacturing solutions to clients globally.

