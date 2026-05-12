Stamp Launches to Revive Family History, Empowering People to Create Interactive Life Stories

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stamp launches a first-of-its-kind, interactive personal history platform to solve the timeless challenge of capturing a life's legacy, using state-of-the-art technology to chronicle the heart of the human experience.

Stamp empowers everyone to capture their life story through its suite of voice, photo, video, and data features — giving every person, for the first time in history, the ability to reflect themselves and share exactly how they want to be remembered in the future.

Stamp launches interactive personal history platform. Speed Speed

Stamp's digital platform is grounded in its mission to reframe the ancestry industry from, 'Where did I come from?' to 'What will I leave behind?'. For too long, a life was remembered only through the industry's collection of static, public records and database of biological markers. Stamp changes that. Stamp builds beyond a time capsule and creates an interactive interface where people capture their likeness and convey their personal experiences to create a Stamp.

These Stamps voice and share their creator's life story in real-time and respond to direct questions, conversing and celebrating the feelings, memories, and experiences that matter the most to them for generations to come.

"Too much of our personal and collective history is in the hands of others, missing the most important part: you, telling your own story," said Jackson Brymer, Founder and CEO of Stamp. "Of the over hundred billion humans throughout history, less than 1% are recorded and remembered in any lasting way — and even then, it was THAT they lived, never HOW they lived. Stamp is your story, told by you. We ensure each person's unique history is carried forward to the future."

Stamp is designed to be simple and accessible to people at every stage of life. Creating a Stamp is a guided journey through four essential layers of a what makes each person unique: their memories, stories, appearance, and voice:

MindMap: Stamp's proprietary system, built from curated questions, ensures platform simplicity and guides the user to best capture their stories, experiences, and memories

Stamp's proprietary system, built from curated questions, ensures platform simplicity and guides the user to best capture their stories, experiences, and memories Interaction Modes: Interact with a Stamp through text, audio, or a real-time video conversation

Interact with a Stamp through text, audio, or a real-time video conversation Voice: Reflects the user's voice (or is chosen from a diverse voice library) to allow for audio-based interactions with the person's Stamp, in any language

Reflects the user's voice (or is chosen from a diverse voice library) to allow for audio-based interactions with the person's Stamp, in any language Appearance: A person's visual identity, created from a single photograph, generates a realistic, interactive visual representation of the user with natural, cinematic movement, built from a single photograph

"How many times have we all heard the question, 'If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be?'," continued Brymer. "But I believe it's just as important to consider what we'd tell our future selves, or future generations. You might see a photo of me crossing the stage on graduation day, but only I can tell you how that moment felt. That's what Stamp is for. So, everyone can keep, remember, and revisit the moments that make up a life."

Individuals can use Stamp to document their own experiences, or that of a loved one. Once built, users can speak with their Stamp — in any language — and ask questions like, 'What's a moment in your life you'll never forget?' or 'What was the recipe for your famous lasagna?'. The answers are there, in their voice, for anyone who wants to know, now and for generations to come.

About Stamp

Stamp is a first-of-its-kind digital platform, made to enable everyone to capture their life story through its suite of voice, photo, video, and data features. While the family history industry has long been built on public records, Stamp captures memories and recalls them through a fully interactive digital reflection — a Stamp. Through its mission to capture the stories, memories, and experiences at the heart of what makes us most human, Stamp makes it possible to build and preserve moments of the past and present, to be carried forward to the future. To learn more, visit stamphuman.com.

Media Contact:

Clarity Global for Stamp

[email protected]

SOURCE Stamp