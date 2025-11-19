Stampli customers upload a record 2 million monthly invoices

October saw a record volume of invoices uploaded for processing by Billy, the AI that functions as an employee for Stampli's customers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the leading AI-powered platform for procure-to-pay (P2P) automation , today announced a record 2.06 million invoices uploaded into its platform by its mid-market and SMB customers.

The milestone caps a year of rapid acceleration for Stampli as mid-market organizations with sophisticated, multi-entity financial operations increasingly standardize on the platform.

Importantly, this volume reflects true vendor invoices, not receipts or expense items — documents that require coding, PO matching, approval routing, and ERP synchronization, and are far more complex than typical expense transactions that make up the bulk of the volume of other providers. These multi-step workflows are performed by Billy, Stampli's AI employee , who learns each customer's processes and executes them with speed, accuracy, and full transparency.

Mid-market momentum accelerates

Over the past year, Stampli has seen record adoption from companies with complex AP structures, distributed teams, layered approval policies, and deep ERP configurations. Stampli's ability to learn each company's processes, adapt instantly to change, and provide full auditability has driven record adoption and systemwide expansion within its customer base.

These organizations are turning to Stampli not just to automate tasks, but to streamline entire finance operations with AI that adapts to their unique processes. Crossing this 2 million invoice threshold reveals both the scale of Stampli's platform and the growing shift toward AI-operated P2P in businesses that require accuracy, transparency, and full control.

Why Billy is different

Most AP automation tools claiming "autonomous" or "zero-touch" processing still depend on rules, templates, and predictable patterns that finance teams must configure and maintain. Billy works differently. Acting as an AI employee, Billy learns how a company operates: how invoices are coded, how approvals move across departments, how multi-entity structures are organized, and how exceptions are handled in the real world.

Rather than relying on static if/then logic, Billy builds contextual understanding from every action inside Stampli and from live ERP data. Because Stampli synchronizes bi-directionally with customers' financial systems, Billy has access to the same tables, relationships, limits, vendors, entities, and approval policies that finance teams use every day. That gives Billy a level of operational awareness rule-based systems and generic "AI agents" simply can't match.

Every recommendation Billy makes appears directly in the workflow, where it can be reviewed, edited, or approved by the team. Each decision is logged and auditable, ensuring full transparency while eliminating repetitive work. And unlike systems that must be constantly reconfigured as processes evolve, Billy adapts automatically as invoices are processed and as the business changes.

Intelligent collaboration and control

Billy operates inside the P2P workflow, alongside finance teams, which is how it enables true human-in-the-loop oversight. Coding suggestions, PO matches, fraud checks, and approval recommendations all surface on the invoice itself, backed by a complete activity feed that satisfies audit and compliance requirements. Billy flags duplicates, mismatches, and vendor anomalies early, long before payments are initiated, and Stampli's built-in segregation of duties and approval policies ensure that autonomy never comes at the expense of control.

Approvers see the full context they need, including vendor history, prior invoices, contract details, coding patterns, and GL distributions, all in one place. This yields faster, higher-confidence decisions without sacrificing control.

End-to-end intelligence

Where many accounts payable systems limit their automation to invoice approval, Billy supports the entire lifecycle, from purchase request to payment execution. Embedded across Stampli's Direct Pay and Stampli Card capabilities , Billy ensures that payments, coding, approvals, documentation, and ERP records stay aligned automatically in real time.

Each payment record includes its source invoice, approver list, coding details, audit history, and supporting documents, giving finance teams complete traceability from the moment a request is submitted through reconciliation.

About Stampli

Stampli gives growing mid-market companies the tools to run their procure-to-pay (P2P) processes — and Billy, an AI employee, to help run them.

The platform unifies Procurement, Invoice Management, and Payments in one place, dramatically reducing manual work while keeping teams in complete control.

Billy has over 83 million hours of experience operating finance processes and has learned from billions of human actions to reason like a seasoned finance professional. With fast implementations, prebuilt connectors for major ERP systems, and role-based user experiences.

Stampli helps companies streamline their operations without changing their processes.

Together, Stampli and Billy transform P2P from a back-office function into a strategic advantage.

