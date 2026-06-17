Stampli Named a G2 Leader in Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation

Stampli's customer-rated Procure-to-Pay Satisfaction score of 90, compared with a 52 category average, is backed by reviews highlighting workflow flexibility, ERP-aligned visibility and control, and audit-ready accuracy.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the Procure-to-Pay platform that works for you, today announced it has been named a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Grid Reports for Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation.

The recognition builds on Stampli's broader customer-rated momentum, including more than 1,500 five-star reviews on G2. Stampli brings requests, invoices, approvals, vendor activity, payments, and ERP requirements into connected finance workflows. With Stampli AI embedded where that work happens, finance teams can move faster, maintain control, and turn operational data into better decisions.

Procure-to-Pay Customer-Rated Results

In G2's Summer 2026 Procure-to-Pay results, customers gave Stampli high marks across the workflows finance teams rely on every day:

Satisfaction: 90, compared with a category average of 52

Ease of Admin: 96%

Ease of Use: 96%

Visibility: 95%

Invoicing: 94%

Stampli also received Procure-to-Pay badges including Most Implementable, Best Estimated ROI, Momentum Leader, Leader, and Users Love Us. Mid-market customers represented 70% of Stampli's Procure-to-Pay review base.

AP Automation Results Support the Broader Platform Story

In the same Summer 2026 AP Automation results, customers gave Stampli high marks for satisfaction and day-to-day execution:

Satisfaction: 99, tied for the highest score in the category

Quality of Support: 96%

Ease of Doing Business With: 96%

Ease of Use: 95%

Ease of Admin: 94%

Workflows: 92%

Accounting Integration: 91%

Together, the Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation results show Stampli being recognized both for end-to-end platform breadth and for the AP execution layer inside those workflows.

Executive Perspective

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Stampli for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

"We're grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences on G2 and for helping Stampli be recognized as a Leader in both Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation," said Jennifer Fray, Vice President of Customer Success, Stampli. "That feedback means a lot because these teams are managing real complexity every day, from purchase requests and approvals to ERP requirements, supplier relationships, invoice exceptions, and spend visibility. Our focus is on making those processes easier to manage, so finance and procurement teams can work with more clarity, control, and confidence."

What Customers Highlight

Customer feedback on G2 points to three reasons finance teams choose Stampli:

Workflow flexibility: "I like that Stampli allows me to put the bills in and approve or deny them. It simplifies my workflow, making the process of handling bills straightforward and efficient. The setup was very easy, which made getting started with the platform hassle-free."

ERP-aligned visibility and control: "Stampli makes it easy to defer incorrectly submitted invoices to other departments. The organized layout helps me easily find past invoices by clicking between current and past, enhancing my efficiency."

Audit-ready accuracy: "Stampli centralizes document retention with all invoices in one safe place, simplifies invoice review and approval, and provides ease of coding. It's easy to find invoices for audit."

Together, these themes show how Stampli helps finance teams process work faster with audit-ready accuracy, handle growing volume without adding headcount, and make smarter spending decisions with clearer visibility and control.

In addition to its Summer 2026 recognition, Stampli was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards lists for Best Accounting and Finance Products, Best ERP Software Products, and Best Global Software Companies.

See why finance teams choose Stampli for Procure-to-Pay that works for them.

About Stampli

Stampli delivers stress-free finance with Procure-to-Pay that works for you. The platform spans procurement, accounts payable, vendor management, payments, and Stampli Card, with Stampli AI embedded directly into ERP-integrated workflows. Stampli AI performs on average 87% of finance work across 2,700+ unique fields, with all suggested entries subject to human review and approval before posting to the ERP. With Stampli, finance teams control spend earlier, move work faster, and turn operational data into smarter decisions.

Founded in 2015, Stampli serves 1,800+ unique customers operating inside their ERP ecosystem across 2,800+ entities, with 400k+ invoices processed per week and $390B+ in cumulative spend processed. Stampli is backed by $148 million in funding from top investors including Blackstone, Insight Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Bloomberg Beta.

SOURCE Stampli