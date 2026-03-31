Stampli Launches Deep Finance, Turning Invoice Data into Executive Spend Intelligence

New feature surfaces the patterns, risks, and opportunities hiding in finance data and organizes them into a focused, executive-ready analysis finance leaders can review, share, and act on.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the stress-free finance operations platform, today announced Stampli Deep Finance™.

Every organization's finance data holds spending patterns, pricing shifts, and vendor risks that stay buried in invoice data. Stampli Deep Finance brings those findings into focus. It analyzes invoice data already inside Stampli and delivers consultant-grade financial analysis in minutes, helping finance leaders surface findings faster and more detailed than manual reporting and spreadsheet work.

Expert Financial Analysis Built In

Deep Finance produces an executive-ready financial analysis from an organization's own finance data, with executive summaries, visualized breakdowns, quantified findings, and a prioritized action plan a CFO can review, share, and action on. It is built for CFOs, Controllers, VPs of Finance, and other leaders searching for insights without building reports or chasing context across teams. Users ask for the analysis they need and Deep Finance delivers it in minutes.

"Every finance leader knows that performance signals are in their financial data. The problem has always been getting them out," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli. "Deep Finance solves that by surfacing those patterns, risks, and opportunities. No new tools to learn, no reports to configure. Just a consultant-grade analysis that leaders can review, share, and act on."

What Deep Finance Uncovers

Deep Finance surfaces savings opportunities, vendor concentration risk, and contract-driven cost increases, among other patterns. Each finding is paired with supporting evidence, financial impacts, and recommended actions for finance leaders to review and act on.

Executive Intelligence Only a P2P Platform with Embedded AI Can Deliver

Stampli processes the full invoice lifecycle, which means Deep Finance draws on richer data than tools built on card transactions, general ledger exports, or lighter AP data alone. That includes invoice detail, GL coding, payment terms, vendor patterns, approval workflows, and supporting document context across the full Procure-to-Pay lifecycle.

Powered by the Work Stampli Already Automates

The insights Deep Finance delivers are derived from the work Stampli AI does every day across procurement, accounts payable, and payments for more than 1,800 businesses. There is no separate tool to configure and no data to export. Everything is grounded in a customer's own ERP-aligned data, giving finance leaders clear visibility into what they're spending, where risk or opportunity exists, and what actions to consider.

About Stampli

Stampli is the stress-free finance operations platform. Founded in 2015, Stampli automates Procure-to-Pay workflows so organizations can accurately process finances faster with less headcount. Its audit-ready AI, trained on $150 billion in annual spend, integrates with any ERP and adapts to every step in the process.

More than 1,800 businesses trust Stampli to deliver total visibility and control across procurement, accounts payable, vendor management, payments, and credit cards. Stampli is backed by $148 million in funding from top investors like Blackstone, Insights Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Bloomberg Beta.

Media Contact: Stuart Pfeifer, [email protected], (310) 415-6955

SOURCE Stampli