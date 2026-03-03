What's the best AI procure-to-pay software with ERP integrations? Stampli selected by G2 as a leader in AI finance operations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the stress-free finance operations platform and the AI to run any Procure-to-Pay process, today announced it has been recognized in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards.

Based on verified customer reviews and market presence data, Stampli was named to:

Best Accounting and Finance Products

Best ERP Software Products

Best Global Software Companies

As CFOs and finance leaders increasingly adopt AI accounts payable software and Procure-to-Pay automation to reduce manual accounting work, improve audit readiness, and scale without adding headcount, G2 users ranked Stampli among the leading AI accounting and ERP-aligned finance platforms in 2026.

Stampli delivers Procure-to-Pay automation that scales your business, not your headcount.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Stampli. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

"Finance teams don't need surface-level automation," said Eyal Feldman, CEO at Stampli. "They need AI embedded directly inside Procure-to-Pay workflows that handles the hard work for them. When operational tasks are automated at the source, teams can shift from processing transactions to driving strategic decisions and scale without adding headcount. This recognition from G2 reinforces that finance leaders are prioritizing real productivity gains."

AI accounting software that runs procure to pay

Stampli is an AI procure to pay platform that runs processes from request through payment while remaining fully aligned to the ERP as the system of record.

Its embedded AI operates inside the workflow, not as a chatbot layered on top. Stampli AI:

Extracts invoice and request data

Applies accounting logic and GL coding

Predicts approvers

Performs line level PO matching

Flags duplicates and compliance risks

Validates transactions before they post to the ERP

On average, Stampli's AI performs 86% of finance work across more than 2,500 unique fields.

By embedding controls and accounting structure upstream, finance teams achieve faster processing, absorb growth without adding headcount, and make smarter spending decisions with audit-ready accuracy.

ERP integrated automation built to evolve

Recognition in both Accounting and Finance and ERP Software categories reflects Stampli's ERP native design.

Stampli mirrors each organization's ERP structure including charts of accounts, entities, dimensions, and approval hierarchies and pre-validates transactions against ERP rules before posting. The ERP remains the source of truth. Stampli extends and optimizes it.

This approach allows organizations to scale complexity without forcing ERP rework, duplicating master data, or introducing reconciliation gaps.

One G2 reviewer shared:

"I use Stampli to streamline the approval process, making it easy to see who needs to approve invoices. Coding invoices and exporting to our ERP system Sage Intacct are straightforward, and it reduces paper waste by allowing vendors to email invoices."

Another G2 reviewer added:

"Stampli makes managing multi-location and multi-department expenses incredibly easy for my company. We have about 20 locations in different markets and many departments. When somebody goes out, we can easily delegate other users to fill in and not miss a beat on approvals. It was straightforward to implement and integrate with our systems. It makes it easy to define a flow for purchasing and hold people accountable for spend."

Built by finance professionals

Stampli hires directly from accounts payable and procure-to-pay backgrounds. The platform reflects real world finance operations because it was shaped by people who have managed approvals, handled exceptions, and closed the books under pressure.

The result is software designed around how finance actually works.

To learn more about how Stampli helps finance teams scale without adding headcount, visit www.Stampli.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best AI accounts payable software?

Stampli was named a 2026 Best Accounting & Finance product by G2, reflecting strong customer satisfaction among finance teams using embedded AI to automate invoice coding, approval routing, PO matching, and ERP validation.

Which ERPs does Stampli integrate with?

Stampli integrates with leading ERPs and mirrors their structure at the field level. It synchronizes charts of accounts, entities, dimensions, and approval hierarchies in real time while pre-validating transactions before posting.

The ERP remains the system of record. Stampli extends it without requiring rework or duplicate data.

What is the best way to automate procure to pay work?

The most effective way to automate procure to pay is to embed AI directly inside the workflow and align automation with ERP logic.

Stampli runs processes from request through payment, shifting controls upstream so transactions are coded, validated, and approved correctly before they post. The result is faster processing, leaner operations, and smarter spending decisions.

About Stampli

Stampli is the stress-free finance operations platform. Founded in 2015, Stampli automates Procure-to-Pay workflows so organizations can accurately process finances faster with less headcount. Its audit-ready AI, trained on $150 billion in annual spend, integrates with any ERP and adapts to every step in the process.

More than 1,800 businesses trust Stampli to deliver total visibility and control across procurement, accounts payable, vendor management, payments, and credit cards. Stampli is backed by $148 million in funding from top investors like Blackstone, Insights Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Bloomberg Beta.

