Stamus Networks Announces Channel First Approach and Hires Channel Sales Executive

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and hunting systems, announced it has launched an expanded channel sales program to help partners and their customers accelerate their response to critical threats with solutions that uncover urgent and acute risk from network activity.

The company has hired Charlie Provenza to lead and grow the Stamus Networks channel sales program which offers partners a simple and flexible way to add the company's network detection and response solutions to their portfolio in order to provide a differentiated offering to their customers.

The company's initial set of value-added reseller (VAR), managed security service provider (MSSP), and managed detection and response (MDR) partners have won a growing number of new enterprise customers in the past twelve months. Stamus Networks will be building on that experience as it expands its partner relationships.

"It is commonplace for young companies to wait until they are more established before developing a meaningful channel program," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "But because of the success we've had with our current partners, we are certain we can help more defenders if we expand the program."

Provenza comes to Stamus with over fifteen years combined experience in direct sales and channel sales for both information technology vendors and value-added resellers. Charlie's experience includes working as a channel manager for Tufin, Swimlane, Cofense and FireEye. In addition, he has served in sales management roles for value added resellers Imperative Software and Optiv.

"I am excited to be joining Stamus Networks at this early stage in the company's growth," said Provenza. "The company has an impactful solution, an impressive global customer base, and an incredible team. I strongly believe that the channel strategy we are putting in place will benefit our end user customers and help our partners demonstrate their value to more organizations."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As defenders face an onslaught of threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and hunting systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams accelerate their response to critical threats with solutions that uncover urgent and acute risk from network activity. Our Scirius Security Platform is an advanced network detection and response (NDR) solution that exposes threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information, visit Stamus-Networks.com.

