Stamus Networks Recognized in Gartner® 2022 Report on Network Detection and Response Technologies

"Network detection and response uses a combination of machine learning, advanced analytics, and rule-based matching to detect anomalous and suspicious activities on enterprise networks. There are benefits and drawbacks for every method, and as a result, many NDR solutions make use of multiple detection methods," wrote Gartner analysts Nan Smith and Christian Canales.

"NDR solutions should support hunting, forensic, and response use cases. Workflows evolving from combinations of these three use cases make NDR a particularly strong incident response tool, appealing both to network security and security operations buyers alike." they added.

Unique among the vendors listed in the report, the Stamus Security Platform is a broad-spectrum and open network detection and response system that delivers response-ready and high-fidelity threat detection from machine learning, stateful logic, and signatures. With open interfaces for SOAR, SIEM, SDR, and IR, support for third-party threat intel, and integrated guided threat hunting, Stamus Networks is enabling enterprise security teams to expose and quickly respond to serious and imminent threats.

Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks said, "Stamus was founded with the goal of delivering the most useful threat detection platform in the industry and we feel being recognized by Gartner as a NDR solutions provider validates our position as a market leader."

Gramley continued, "The NDR market is expanding, and security practitioners recognize the benefits of applying multiple detection methods to proactively uncover security risks from network activity. Our solutions offer the best asset-oriented visibility and multiple automated detection mechanisms to enable security teams to successfully defend and protect their networks."

The Gartner "Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response" report can be viewed by Gartner clients at this link: https://www.gartner.com/document/4012950

