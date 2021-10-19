Stamus Networks to Share Suricata Expertise and Insights in Five Sessions at Suricon 2021

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced its extensive participation in this Suricon 2021, the annual conference dedicated to the Suricata open source network security engine. Two of the company's founders and technical leaders, Chief Technology Officer, Éric Leblond and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Manev will combine to present four technical sessions and one two-day advanced training workshop. All sessions are virtual.

"Suricata is embedded in our products and in our company's DNA," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "We are proud to support Suricon this year, both as sponsors and through the efforts of our team. Éric and Peter are two of the world's most well-respected Suricata developers and experts, and we at Stamus Networks are thrilled to share their knowledge with the community."

The following is a complete list of the events:

To learn more about the Stamus Networks participation at Suricon, read recent blog articles on the Stamus Networks website: www.stamus-networks.com/blog. For more information on Suricon 2021, visit the event website: www.suricon.net

