Stan Johnson Company Announces Acquisition Of Shane Investment Property Group, An Atlanta, Georgia-Based Brokerage Firm Focused On Multi-Tenant Retail Investment Sales

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate's leading investment sales brokerage firms, announced today that it has acquired Shane Investment Property Group, a brokerage company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The acquisition will support Stan Johnson Company's multi-tenant retail investment sales growth and diversification strategy, as well as open a second metro Atlanta office in the northern suburb of Alpharetta, Georgia. The partnership will provide Shane Investment Property Group with a strong, professional support platform and access to a collaborative, nationwide brokerage community. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Shane Investment Property Group is well-known in the Atlanta area and greater Southeast market for providing exceptional client service, and their cultural identity complements our very well," said Stan Johnson, President and CEO. "By merging our businesses, clients will benefit from the enhanced services we'll be able to offer in the retail investment sales space. Multi-tenant retail is a key growth area for us, but it's not our only growth path. The addition of Shane provides outstanding momentum for additional M&A activity."

In October 2019, Stan Johnson Company achieved a significant milestone as the firm reached $35 billion in cumulative transaction volume. At that time, the company announced actively expanding its multi-tenant retail investment sales presence, looking for opportunities to add leading real estate professionals in key markets.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Stan Johnson Company," said Emery Shane, CEO and founder of Shane Investment Property Group. "We've worked hard the last 20 years to build a trusted brand. I'm proud and grateful that our culture, integrity and focus on client service will not only be preserved but enhanced. That's incredibly motivating for me personally, and as a team, we're excited to partner with such an outstanding firm."

Shane Investment Property Group was founded in 2001. Emery Shane will join Stan Johnson Company as Senior Director, and he brings a team of five seasoned investment sales professionals, including Jeff Enck, Doug Clyburn, Brian Lane, Kermit Hairston, and Billy Benedict, who have a combined 125 years of commercial real estate experience.

"Shane's deep track record and expertise in the multi-tenant retail sector aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and we're thrilled to welcome Emery and his team to Stan Johnson Company," added Jeff Cox, Managing Partner and sales leader of the East region.

Josh Campbell, Managing Partner of strategic initiatives, spearheaded the transaction and commented further on the company's growth plans. "We look forward to identifying the next strategic acquisition opportunity that will help us grow our platform in an effort to provide truly diversified services to our clients now and into the future," he added.

About Stan Johnson Company:

Stan Johnson Company is one of the nation's leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firms that focuses on investment sales transactions involving retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and specialty properties. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, sale leaseback, capital markets, and advisory services for institutions, developers, investment funds, corporate occupiers, and private investors across the United States. With a historic focus in the single-tenant net lease sector, Stan Johnson Company is now in its fourth decade of operation and has expanded its service platform in order to better serve its valued clients. The firm has completed more than $35 billion in transactions nationwide and continues to be regarded as the Net Lease Authority® as it focuses on continued growth and expansion into other industry sectors and services. To learn more about Stan Johnson Company, please visit: www.stanjohnsonco.com.

