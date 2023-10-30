Stan Lapidus Joins Calviri's Scientific Advisory Board

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calviri, Inc.— a leading biotech developer of promising new vaccines and diagnostics against cancer - today announced that Stan Lapidus, the founder of Cytyc Corporation and EXACT Sciences, has been elected to join Calviri's Scientific Advisory Board. Lapidus will bring decades of experience in medical invention and entrepreneurship, and a decades-long track record in the development and execution of platforms and screenings for multiple cancers. 

Cytyc Corp., founded in 1987, transformed screening for cervical cancer with the modern Pap test. ThinPrep has been shown to be 65% more effective than other tests at detecting cervical cancer and precancerous lesions. Founded in 1995, EXACT Sciences revolutionized screening for colorectal cancer with its non-invasive, early-detection Cologuard test. Cologuard has been used in more than 10 million preventive screenings since its launch in 2014.

"Stan is one of the leading experts on cancer diagnostics with a long and distinguished history in this area. His expertise is what is required to develop exceptional and dependable screening diagnostics," said Stephen Albert Johnston, CEO and Founder of Calviri. "Calviri is today developing a unique platform for cancer screening that we believe can solve some of the major issues with other platforms already in existence today. We will rely on Stan's input and expertise to guide the development, improvements to, and application of this new technology."

"Stan has been at the epicenter of the development of early-detection tests for cancer globally," said Terry McInnis, MD MBA MPH Chair of SAB. "We are honored to welcome him as our premier scientific advisor in diagnostics as Calviri develops the next-generation platforms, which we believe will revolutionize affordable and accurate early cancer detection in both animals and humans." 

Lapidus said, "I look forward to working with Calviri, particularly towards advancing their diagnostic platform. Their system is orthogonal to the technology most others in the field are using and may solve some of the fundamental problems with screening for early detection of cancer." 

Lapidus was elected as a Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering in 2014 for his pioneering work on early detection of cancer. He holds 37 US patents for his inventions and innovations.

About Calviri, Inc.

Calviri is a fully integrated healthcare company whose mission is to provide a broad spectrum of fundamentally different vaccines and diagnostics to detect, treat and prevent cancer worldwide. For more information, please visit www.calviri.com.

