Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Inc. Selects Atlanta-based Royal Bobbles to Create Bobblehead Honoring the Legacy of Stan Lee

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bobbles, which specializes in creating premium quality collectibles, has signed a licensing deal with Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Inc. (POW!) to craft a line of bobbleheads, commemorating different elements of Stan Lee's life and legacy.

POW! joined Royal Bobbles' catalog of clients on June 27, 2019 in a strategic move to reach a previously untapped market for the Atlanta-based company.

"As Royal Bobbles enters its second year exhibiting at San Diego Comic Con in 2019 and its eleventh year in business, it has been a perfect time to enter into a partnership with POW! Entertainment to bring an icon of the comic world to life in bobblehead form," said Warren Royal, President of Royal Bobbles.

Stan Lee, the beloved comicbook writer, editor, publisher and producer, will be transformed into a collectible bobblehead figurine and will be added to the unique Royal Bobbles collection. Through this collectible, Royal Bobbles plans to capture the essence of Lee's personality and to commemorate his legacy.

The Stan Lee figure is to be sold worldwide by Bobbleheads.com as well as wholesale at RoyalBobbles.com as a result of the licensing agreement between POW! and Royal Bobbles. This partnership marks a great licensing deal for Royal Bobbles, allowing the company to add new figurines to its extensive collection.

Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, said: "We're excited to be partnering with Royal Bobbles to create this Stan Lee collectible item which we know fans will love! This is just one example of how we plan to propel Stan's iconic legacy for generations to come – we hope fans are as excited as we are!"

"Due to Stan Lee's millions of fans worldwide, his bobblehead is being created to honor his memory and bring excitement in a new form to his legacy," said Warren Royal, President of Royal Bobbles. "Partnering with POW! to create the exclusive Stan Lee bobblehead, we are excited to give fans a collectible that will stand the test of time just like his comics."

About Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Inc.

Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment Inc. is a multimedia company founded in 2001 by the iconic comicbook creator Stan Lee with his friend and business partner Gill Champion, who is the President today, to create and license intellectual properties for entertainment media, including: feature length films, television, merchandising, branded content and other related ancillary markets as well as exclusively maintain and protect the ownership of his name, likeness, voice, trademarks and publicity rights throughout the world.

About Royal Bobbles

Founded in 2009 by Warren Royal, Royal Bobbles® is a premium manufacturing company specializing in collectible figurines. Each individual product is made from durable polyresin, maintaining the highest levels of detail and durability. The Royal Bobbles collection can be found nationwide in museums, toy stores, gift shops and online stores. Its products can be found online at RoyalBobbles.com and on their consumer website at BobbleHeads.com or at the Royal Bobbles Amazon store amazon.com/RoyalBobbles .

Media Contact:

Warren Royal, President of Royal Bobbles

223522@email4pr.com

(770) 415-9400

SOURCE Royal Bobbles