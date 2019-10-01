Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment Teams Up With Preppy Pop, LLC To Launch Stan Lee-Inspired Men's Apparel

LAND O LAKES, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment has entered into an agreement with Preppy Pop, LLC to develop a line of Stan Lee-inspired men's apparel, with a limited first run of polo and button-down men's shirts aiming for a subtle, sophisticated style available for pre-order starting today.

"Our goal is to infuse pop culture into a classic Americana preppy style," said Ryan Williams, founder and chief preppy officer. "We're thrilled to feature a pop icon like Stan Lee and offer his fans a fun way to honor his legacy."

Preppy Pop x Stan Lee Collection available at www.preppypop.com

"This is the first-ever apparel line we've done, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Preppy Pop for such a sophisticated look," said Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment. "This is something Stan would have enjoyed, and we think fans will too."

The officially licensed Preppy Pop x Stan Lee collaboration will launch with limited-edition button-downs and signature polos shipping in November and available now for pre-order exclusively online at www.preppypop.com.

About Preppy Pop

Preppy Pop, LLC is an American lifestyle brand founded in 2019 by former toy and licensing executive, Ryan Williams. The company designs and distributes apparel for the sophisticated geek, infusing classic preppy style with subtle pop culture themes. For more information on Preppy Pop, visit www.preppypop.com . Keep up with Preppy Pop news by following us on, Facebook ( www.facebook.com/preppypop ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/preppy-pop ).

About the founder

Ryan Williams has spent 15 years working on some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the world, most recently developing retail and licensing strategies for Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol properties. Previously, he led global brand strategies for Toys R Us private label products, developing key international manufacturing and sourcing relationships. Ryan founded Preppy Pop in 2019 for sophisticated geeks like him to express their pop culture fandom in a subtle way.

About Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Inc.

Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment Inc. is a multimedia company founded in 2001 by the iconic comic book creator Stan Lee with his friend and business partner Gill Champion, who is the President today, to create and license intellectual properties for entertainment media, including: feature length films, television, merchandising, branded content and other related ancillary markets as well as exclusively maintain and protect the ownership of his name, likeness, voice, trademarks and publicity rights throughout the world.



SOURCE Preppy Pop, LLC

