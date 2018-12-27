Stan Shih Brings the 2019 Formosa New Year Concert to the World through Live Streaming from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Formosa New Year Concert, produced together by Stan Shih, Acer Co-founder, and the One Song Orchestra of Taiwan, will be live streamed globally on January 1, 2019.

The theme of the 2019 Formosa New Year Concert is "three generations of shared memories." The program features music from Taiwan that represent the three generations of elder, middle-aged and young people.

Shih has joined the One Song Orchestra to promote hometown music around the world with this New Year concert. After retiring from operations in the IT industry, Shih has devoted his time to giving back to society, including promoting art and cultural activities.

As convener of Taiwan's Cultural Tech Alliance, chairman of Cloud Gate Culture and Arts Foundation, and former chairman of the National Culture and Arts Foundation in Taiwan, Shih has encouraged businesses to support the arts and culture. He believes that by enhancing the public's understanding and appreciation of art, it can create positive values for society by enriching minds and contributing to people's wellness.

The One Song Orchestra debuted in 2017 and is directed by award-winning composer, Che-Yi Lee. The orchestra is known for music written by Taiwanese artists or influenced by elements of Taiwanese culture. The orchestra is composed of young artists with solid classical training. For more information about the New Year concert, please visit One Song Orchestra's website and here for the livestream.

The 2019 Formosa New Year Concert begins at:

Taipei, Taiwan Tue, 1 Jan 2019 at 16:30 CST

Tue, at Pacific Time Tue , 1 Jan 2019 at 00:30 PST

, at Eastern Time Tue , 1 Jan 2019 at 03:30 EST

, at Central European Time Tue , 1 Jan 2019 at 09:30 CET

Program:

1. Overture of New Year's Symphonic "Taiwan Overfly"

2. Suite of Hakka Symphony

3. Suite of Aboriginal Songs

4. Lukang Image Symphonic Poetry

5. Raining in April Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra

6. Suite of Old Songs

7. Suite of Taiwanese Campus Folk Songs

8. Suite of Pop Music

9. Select Pieces of Taiwanese Opera

10. Symphonic Poetry of Taiwan Music Collection

SOURCE StanShih Foundation