Stan, the Creator Platform Powering 80,000+ Active Users, Launches Stanley, an AI Head of Content for LinkedIn

This new Head of Content will take the guesswork out of personal branding by analyzing performance data and past content to deliver clear, strategic guidance that turns visibility into real career momentum.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan, the all-in-one platform built for Creator-Entrepreneurs, today announced the official launch of Stanley, an AI-powered Head of Content designed specifically for LinkedIn.

According to recent LinkedIn research, brand building was named as the top 2026 priority for small business leaders in the US, with 76% noting that it is key to achieving their growth ambitions. Even LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman recently predicted that the 9-to-5 work model will be extinct by 2034. As more professionals build their own businesses, the need to own distribution channels and master personal brand visibility has never been greater.

Stanley is purpose-built for LinkedIn and understands the everchanging algorithm behind the platform that shapes modern professional identity. By analyzing a user's past posts, it internalizes their voice and turns their ideas into polished posts that perform well; helping professionals show up consistently, build trust with their network, and stay top-of-mind with clients and decision-makers. With real-time performance feedback and direct publishing, it creates a closed-loop system that turns LinkedIn presence into inbound opportunities and revenue growth.

When the platform was prompted, Stanley explained, "Most Entrepreneurs and employees already know what they're talking about. They just don't always know how to translate that into content that works on LinkedIn. I close that gap. I study your past posts, understand your audience, help you show up consistently as the expert you already are and I track your results so you're always improving. That's what turns a LinkedIn profile into an inbound machine."

While Stan Store serves as the hub where Creators monetize their expertise through digital storefronts, coaching, and community programs, Stanley for LinkedIn powers the growth engine behind it operating as the Head of Content for users' personal brand and helping them generate the ideas, content, and visibility that drive audiences to their platform.

The Co-founders of Stan, John Hu and Vitalii Dodonov, built Stanley in just 14 days, documenting the process publicly as they developed and refined it in real-time. The inception of Stanley aims to address one of the most persistent challenges users face on LinkedIn: creating consistent, high-performing content.

"The problem we're solving is that people who are exceptional at what they do are often invisible online. They're spending their time building, not thinking about how to talk about what they're building," said Vitalii Dodonov, Co-Founder at Stan. "Stanley learns your voice, understands how LinkedIn actually works, and helps you show up consistently as the expert you already are. The people who are best at what they do should be focused on the work itself. Stanley builds their personal brand while they build their business."

With the launch of Stanley, the company continues to reinforce the ultimate goal of providing users with the tools to build a sustainable business anywhere and on their own terms. For more information, visit stan.store.com and stanley.stan.store or download the app.

About Stan

Stan empowers serious Creator‑Entrepreneurs to work for themselves and build sustainable businesses on their own terms. Built by Creators for Creators, Stan combines Stanley, an AI content partner for Instagram and LinkedIn, with Stan Store, an all‑in‑one hub for digital products, coaching, community programs, and more. With over 80,000 active users and $500M+ earned through the platform since 2021, Stan turns expertise into income while simplifying the tech. More than a tool, Stan is building a movement that makes independent, creative, self‑directed work possible for the next generation of Entrepreneurs.

SOURCE Stan